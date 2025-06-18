Orlando Magic facing offseason challenges in surprising place

It was the dap heard around the world.

In a video posted to the Orlando Magic's social media outlets, Jamahl Mosley approached Desmond Bane as Bane got his first tour of the AdventHealth Training Center and gave him a massive handshake and bear hug.

It caused even Kevin Durant to react, claiming they could hear that dap in Memphis. It was quite the introduction between Bane, the Magic's newest player, and his new coach.

It was a good first impression.

"He's a cool cat," Bane said Tuesday. "That's the best way to put it. It seems like he is a players' coach. Puts the guys first, puts himself in our shoes and gives us freedom. That's the thing every player wants is freedom. He's going to empower us to be ourselves out there. I asked him, 'Coach what you want from me?' He said, 'Be you. Off the court, on the court, be yourself.' That gave me the ultimate confidence that this is going to be a great fit and a great spot for me."

This is all part of the culture the Magic have built. Mosley has established a place where players want to be themselves and are empowered to make decisions and take ownership over the team.

Orlando has built a similar identity on the court. The team is a tough and gritty defensive team, finishing in the top five in defensive rating the last two years on its way to Playoff berths.

Mosley never takes credit for anything, though. He always defers credit to his coaching staff.

For the most part, Orlando has had the same staff since Mosley arrived four years ago, with some minor changes -- including the underrated departure of Nate Tibbetts to coach the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury before the start of the 2024 season.

Orlando has valued continuity within its roster. But part of the team's strength has been the continuity in its coaching staff.

Coaching staff under threat

That continuity is now coming under some threat.

Marc Stein of The Stein Line (subscription required) and Mike Scotto of HoopsHype both reported during the weekend that the Memphis Grizzlies were considering hiring Orlando Magic assistant coach Dale Osbourne to be part of now full-time coach Tuomas Iisalo's staff.

Osbourne is widely regarded as the Magic's defensive coach (he also does work with the team's centers). He is often seen on the sidelines shouting at players on defense and celebrating big defensive stops and plays.

Ironically, he had a technical foul rescinded in the second quarter of the Magic's February loss to the Grizzlies when he threw his hands up to signal to defenders and officials interpreted it as him trying to distract a Grizzlies' shooter. The Magic lost that game on the final possession, if that still matters.

While Mosley was a defensive coach himself when he was an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks, losing Osbourne would be a major hit to the team's defense. He would be a tough voice to lose in the locker room and the Magic would have to find a new coach to anchor their defense.

Orlando is not expected to be a bad defensive team. This team is built to be strong on that end. But this is something to watch.

On offense for a new coach?

So too is the Orlando Magic's offense to improve their coaching staff.

The team's frustrating offensive struggles and shooting issues had fans clamoring for Jamahl Mosley to hire a new offensive coach to boost the team. The Magic have added something on the roster to improve the offense in Desmond Bane.

Mosley said during exit interviews that he would consider adding to the staff.

"I think we're going to leave no stone unturned when it comes to trying to find a way to continue to get better, not only as players but as coaches as well," Mosley said during exit interviews in May. "I welcome any version of trying to get better with myself as well as this staff to find ways that we can and put them in the best position to be successful."

That also appears to be in the works.

Marc Stein also reported the Magic are interested in luring Mavericks assistant God Shamgod away to join the staff. Shamgod was a legendary ball-handler as a player (he is the namesake of the Shamgod move) and has been credited with helping Kyrie Irving quickly acclimate to the Mavericks roster.

The two worked together when Mosley was in Dallas from 2020-21.

Shamgod may not be quite the level of offensive architect to change the Magic's offense. But he would be an offensive-minded coach who could help a team without a point guard improve its ball-handling and playmaking. Those were part of his player development responsibilities in Dallas.

Just like the Magic were aggressive in the trade market, the Magic are not sitting still in the coach market. But there is still a lot that needs to happen. There is no promise of either thing happening.

Like on the trade market, the Magic are looking for the right mix and the right people to build the culture that has led to some success so far.

"I started in this business with player development. It's about the relationships that you have with these guys. But it is also putting them in the best position to be successful," Mosley said Tuesday. "I truly believe the greatest teams are teams that are connected in that locker room. Our job as coaches is to put them in the best position possible. It's their job once they hit the floor to be so connected that it becomes an easy chemistry to help me be an easy coach and our coaching staff become better coaches because they are so connected."

Orlando does not seem to have compromised that part. And even if there are some shifts to the coaching staff, the Magic are going to keep building their team to be about their players and empower them to be successful.