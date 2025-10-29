Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (Oct. 29, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); FanDuel Sports Network Detroit (Detroit); NBA League Pass

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM (Orlando); 97.1 FM The Ticket (Detroit); Sirius XM Channel 212 (Pistons); NBA Audio League Pass

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Detroit 104.9 Pace 102.4 108.1 Off. Rtg. 107.3 114.1 Def. Rtg. 111.2 51.6 eFG% 48.6 32.4 O.Reb.% 38.3 16.7 TO% 17.1 42.4 FTR 30.5

3. The pieces that aren't together

The Orlando Magic have lamented a lot of things the team controls through the first four games.

It was 13 missed free throws against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, including 10 in the first half. It was another 12 missed free throws against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. Those are opportunities that sting. They stopped the team's momentum.

Even though the Magic were in the bonus for the final eight minutes of the second quarter, they failed to make up ground on the Sixers because of all the misses they made.

It is even more frustrating considering the Magic are living at the foul line. They are first in the league in free-throw rate, but 23rd in free-throw percentage.

The misses are really a symptom of how the Magic are beating themselves early in the season. Whether it is missed free throws or turnovers, the Magic know the first step to moving in the right direction will be fixing themselves and taking advantage of these opportunities that they are already getting.

Orlando will get that opportunity again. The Detroit Pistons have the third-worst free-throw rate allowed in the league. If the Magic stick to their pressure on the rim and get to the foul line, those opportunities will present themselves.

2. Rebounding woes?

The Orlando Magic are not known as a great rebounding team, even before this season. They do not have a dominant rebounder and Wendell Carter, their center, never has gobbled up rebounds at a high rate.

But the Magic last year were sixth in defensive rebound rate at 72.0 percent and even 12th with a 30.2 offensive rebound rate. The Magic prided themselves on limiting second-chance opportunities too, giving up a league-low 11.9 second-chance points per game.

The Magic are not the same rebounding team this year. They are 13th in the league with a 71.0 percent defensive rebound rate. They are giving up 14.5 second-chance points per game. That is 11th in the league.

The Magic have had some bad rebounding moments. But they have largely been the ones taking care of the glass. They are 12th in the league in offensive rebound rate and are second in the league in second-chance points with 21.8 per game.

It is another area where the Magic can take advantage of a Pistons team struggling at some of their basic tenets.

1. Paolo vs. Cade

A lot of the summer was spent debating Paolo Banchero and Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham is the one who made the leap last year, guiding the Detroit Pistons to the Playoffs and completing an incredible franchise turnaround. He parlayed a healthy season into an efficient All-NBA one.

Banchero was still finding his way.

Yes, his Orlando Magic team made the Playoffs for a second straight year. But Banchero was the one who needed to improve and find his efficiency, and the best way to help his team win.

Both are expected to lead their teams deeper into the Playoffs, make the All-Star Game and, perhaps, eventually be key players on the United States' 2027 World Cup and 2028 Olympic teams.

Banchero has gotten off to an inefficient start, if not a slow one. He is averaging 22.8 points per game on just 39.4 percent shooting. He is 3 for 16 from three. Banchero has struggled to find his fit within the offense. Monday was encouraging because he was so aggressive and efficient.

Cunningham is off to a slow start, too. He is averaging only 20.3 points per game and 7.8 assists per game. He is shooting only 36.1 percent.

Whichever of these two stars plays better might lead their team to victory.

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (Not With Team)

Colin Castleton - OUT (Not With Team)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Jaden Ivey - OUT (Right Knee Arthroscopy)

Ausar Thompson - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Caris LeVert - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring Injury Recovery)

Marcus Sasser - QUESTIONABLE (Right Hip Impingement)

Projected Starters

Orlando Detroit Jalen Suggs PG Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane SG Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner SF Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero PF Tobias Harris Wendell Carter C Jalen Duren

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 1-3/1-3 ATS

Both the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are unhappy with the way they have started their season.

Their young stars have not quite hit the ground running. They have both struggled with their defensive principles. Things have not come together the way they hoped for such big seasons.

And both are now coming off really bad losses. The Orlando Magic's defense collapsed in the loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The Detroit Pistons never got their offense going in a 116-95 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Someone is getting a critical win on Wednesday. As much as there is little faith in the Magic right now, they seem to be closer to realizing their potential. The Pistons are not fully healthy, and their bench is stretched pretty thin -- other than a nice start to the season for Ron Holland.

Orlando once again should be competitive on talent alone. The question is whether they put all the pieces together to get a win finally.