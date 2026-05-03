Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (May 3, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Detroit 96.2 Pace 96.2 101.9 Off. Rtg. 104.5 104.5 Def. Rtg. 101.9 46.2 eFG% 48.1 31.5 O.Reb.% 32.0 14.5 TO% 17.6 33.2 FTR 35.8

1. How will you respond?

Nobody who reads an Orlando Magic blog needs me to remind them what happened in the second half of Game 6. With the chance to advance and a 22-point halftime lead, the Magic's offense went into a complete shell. There were plenty of missed open shots, but the team got timid and slow.

The Orlando Magic had the chance to go for the kill, but allowed the Detroit Pistons to flex their defensive muscle and isolate them. They knew what they needed to do to succeed and simply did not execute.

This season has been all about how the Magic respond to these frustrating moments. They have had a lot of them. But this team has always responded.

There is only one more chance to do so. The mood after Game 6 is certainly a down one. It would be quite a turnaround for this team.

But there is no choice. Either the Magic come out with fire and flush the defeat to give themselves or a chance, or their offseason has already started.

Regardless of the result, how players respond to this defeat will say a lot about their character.

2. It's all about rebounding

Everyone knew this series would be extremely physical. They knew that with two fairly poor-shooting teams, things would be determined on the margins.

It would be about who could squeeze extra possessions and get extra opportunities when the defense might be imbalanced.

This series has born that out. The team that has gotten more offensive rebounds in each individual game has won that game. The team with more field goal attempts has won five of the six games -- and the one that did not was a tie in Game 5.

Everyone knows the contours of this series by now. And it is easy to see who has control just by watching who wins these hustle points.

The Orlando Magic simply got outworked in the second half of Game 6. Paul Reed came off the bench to give the Detroit Pistons three offensive rebounds after not playing at all in this series beforehand.

That cannot happen. And this game, like the other six, will be won on the margins. It will be won on who gets extra possessions -- offensive rebounds and turnovers especially. You will know who will win the game by who gets those extra possessions.

3. Battle in the paint

The other big battle in this series has been in the paint. Even in the Orlando Magic's win, this has been an issue. The Detroit Pistons are very good at defending the paint as it is. They were one of the best teams in the league.

But if you want to know why things went wrong in Game 6, look at the paint.

Orlando is averaging a Playoffs-low 36.3 points in the paint per game in this series. Detroit is averaging 43.3 points in the paint per game. The Pistons outscored the Magic just 36-24 in the paint in Game 6.

But as with everything, it came down to shooting. And Orlando struggled to get into the paint in Game 6.

The Magic were 12 for 32 on field goals in the paint in Game 6, including 8 for 13 in the restricted area. The Pistons were 18 for 37, inlcuding 10 for 14 in the restricted area. That is still not a huge difference even with Orlando's poor shooting.

But the Magic need to make sure they are living in the paint and collapsing the defense or kicking out to open shooters.

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Right Calf Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Sprain)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter - QUESTIONABLE (Left Adductor Strain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Detroit Jalen Suggs PG Cade Cunningham Desmond Bane SG Duncan Robinson Jamal Cain SF Ausar Thompson Paolo Banchero PF Tobias Harris Wendell Carter C Jalen Duren

Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Our Record: 54-36/38-52 ATS

Things certainly cannot be worse than they were in the second half of Game 6, right? The Orlando Magic should get to 20 points by the end of the first quarter.

Those are the kind of jokes you kind of have to make to cope with that kind of performance. A close loss would be less gut-wrenching than what happened in the second half. Orlando could taste the second round.

That might have been the problem.

The question in this game is whether Orlando will respond the right way. Do they have the resolve to fight back?

They should. They have done so all year. It has been one of the better characteristics of this team in this frustrating season. I expect Orlando to compete and come out firing.

But the Orlando Magic could not let the Detroit Pistons get their feet under them. Not to this degree. Their defense looks very dialed in. Cade Cunningham has found his form without Franz Wagner to bother him. Nothing is easy for the Magic.

Game 6 saw the Magic go to their extreme, but all of those flaws were present all season long. This will likely not be the same. But there will be a lull and at some point they might lose that will to fight with the offseason so close and on the road.

It will be a frustrating way to end a frustrating season.

But the Magic should fight and that is a little bit of hope. They still have to play the game.