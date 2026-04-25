Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons (April 25, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Detroit Orlando 98.8 Pace 98.8 101.0 Off. Rtg. 98.5 98.5 Def. Rtg. 101.0 48.1 eFG% 46.5 31.7 O.Reb.% 28.3 18.8 TO% 15.7 38.3 FTR 30.0

1. Battle of the starters

President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman has often said that the Playoffs are really about your best five against the other team's best five, at the end of the day. Your starters must win those minutes. Especially because the Magic have punished J.B. Bickerstaff's more expanded rotations and bench groups.

In Game 1, the Magic's starters outscored their opponents 36-25 in 14.8 minutes. The Pistons' starters lost their minutes 40-32 in 14 minutes.

In Game 2, the Magic's starters lost their minutes 45-20 in 14.7 minutes thanks to the 30-3 run that the starters were in for the first 15 points of. Orlando got off to a slow start in the game, too.

The Pistons' starters won their minutes 51-31 in 19.5 minutes. Again, the run played a big role in that.

This series is truly about which starting lineup wins its minutes.

Both groups were wildly successful during the regular season. The Magic's starting group was +11.6 points per 100 possessions (117.3/105.7) in 182 minutes across 19 games this season. Detroit's starting group was +11.4 points per 100 possessions (121.4/109.9) in 536 minutes across 42 games.

Both teams are confident in their starters. It is simply about who wins.

2. Home cooking?

The Orlando Magic are hoping that being home brings a surge of energy and confidence. After all, the biggest thing they have worked for in the last two years is homecourt advantage. All they need to do is defend the Kia Center, and they will advance.

That was earned with the Game 1 victory.

A big key then will be the home cooking. Not just the energy from the crowd, but the Magic's shooting from the outside.

Orlando went 18 for 68 (26.5 percent) from three in the first two games in the series. Jalen Suggs went 6 for 20 (30 percent) in the two games. Desmond Bane was 3 for 15 (20.0 percent). That is absymal shooting from the team's two highest volume shooters.

But at home this year, Bane shot 40.7 percent from three and Suggs shot 37.4 percent. Suggs' home/road splits are especially crazy (he made only 29.9 percent on the road).

The Magic have gotten their share of open looks this series -- 10 for 29 on wide-open looks according to NBA.com's tracking stats -- they just need to go down. Orlando hopes the home cooking helps.

3. Watch the Turnovers

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons both have similar philosophies and hopes when they play defense. They want to get into teams physically and force teams into tight windows with length and force turnovers.

Considering how mediocre both are at executing in the half-court, getting out in transition or catching opponents in cross-matches and switches because of turnovers and stops is essential to their formula.

It is something the Pistons did exceptionally well this season, leading the league in opponent turnover rate at 16.8 percent and second with 21.5 points off turnovers per game. The Magic fell this year to 14th with a 14.7 percent turnover rate and 12th with 18.5 points off turnovers per game.

The Magic have been successful at forcing turnovers against the Pistons, scoring 17 points off 14 turnovers in Game 1 and 19 points off 23 turnovers in Game 2. That included forcing Cade Cunningham to seven turnovers in Game 2.

Detroit has been more successful converting off turnovers with 18 points off 12 turnovers in Game 1 and 18 points off 19 turnovers in Game 2. The Magic had seven turnovers in the third quarter alone.

Orlando has struggled with turnovers for much of the season's last month. The Magic cannot afford to let the Pistons' defense create these miscues and feed their offense.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

No Injuries Reported

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac - DOUBTFUL (Left Knee Sprain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Detroit Orlando Cade Cunningham PG Jalen Suggs Duncan Robinson SG Desmond Bane Ausar Thompson SF Franz Wagner Tobias Harris PF Paolo Banchero Jalen Duren C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Prediction

Our Record: 53-33/35-51 ATS

If the Orlando Magic have a runaway win in this series, it is most likely in Game 3.

Every higher-seeded team has to be worried about a team riding the wave of emotion and energy coming back home. This is not a team down 2-0 and desperate for a win. This is a 1-1 series with the Magic feeling they have the chance to win the series.

If that is going to happen, Orlando will need to create that emotion and energy early. Like the first two games, this game's tempo and rhythm will be decided within the first quarter. That is how both games have gone.

The Pistons will never go away completely. They have the best player in the series in Cade Cunningham.

But the Magic's defense has been solid. And with the energy from the home crowd, there is the chance for the Magic to go on their own defensive spurt to power their offense to a bigger lead. Orlando certainly should shoot better at home.

This game has all the ingredients for the Magic to have a good time and prove that this will indeed be a series and a series they can win.