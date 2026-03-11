Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (March 11, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Cleveland Orlando 100.8 Pace 100.1 117.2 Off. Rtg. 114.0 113.1 Def. Rtg. 112.6 55.5 eFG% 53.0 31.0 O.Reb.% 30.3 14.0 TO% 13.6 25.9 FTR 30.4

1. It's still the shooting

Ask the Cleveland Cavaliers why they lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and they will not come up with a complicated reason for why they lost. They will simply say they shot 13 for 45 (28.9 percent) from three.

The Cleveland Cavaliers recovered on Monday to shoot 16 for 44 (36.4 percent) in the team's win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the season, the Cavs are shooting 35.8 percent from three (15th in the league) and make 14.5 threes per game, eighth in the league. Since the trade deadline and acquiring James Harden, the Cavs are shooting 35.9 percent from three (11th in the league) and make 13.4 3-pointers per game (14th in the league).

This is not the same devastating three-point attack that the Cavs used to bury teams last year. They work a lot more inside the paint.

Of course, shooting is always the wild card for the Magic.

They are 24th in the league in 3-point field goal percentage at 34.5 percent and 24th with 11.7 3-pointers per game. Since the All-Star break, they are 14th at 35.7 percent shooting from deep and 20th with 12.3 per game.

It is always a math problem for the Magic. And defending the 3-point line, where they give up 33.2 3-point attempts per game (second fewest in the league), is always vital to their formula.

2. The James Harden effect

The Cleveland Cavaliers' biggest shift came with the acquisition of James Harden. It was a major move that replaced an injured Darius Garland. The Cavs were already making their move up the standings by this point, but Harden sent them into overdrive.

The Cavs are 10-4 since Feb. 4 when Harden joined the team with a 119.0 offensive rating and 111.1 defensive rating. They look far more like the team that run roughshod through the Eastern Conference last year than the middling team they were before the trade.

With Harden on the floor, the Cavs have a +4.6 net rating, hitting about their averages with him on the floor. It has been the other moves -- adding Keon Ellis especially -- that has seemingly turned the Cavs.

Their depth is something that is getting undersold, especially since Donovan Mitchell now seems to feast on opposing second units.

That is what bringing in Harden does. The team can rely less on Mitchell and that leaves him a lot more prepared to finish games.

3. The return to defense

As much as everyone is obsessed with the Orlando Magic's often lagging offense, the takeaway from the team's weekend back-to-back sweep was undoubtedly the defense.

The Magic's defense has been frustrating to say the least for most of the season. It has not lived up to these lofty standards.

Orlando is climbing the rankings though -- ranked 11th with a 112.6 defensive rating. Since the All-Star break, they are giving up a league-best 105.3 points per 100 possessions.

The defense has felt back to its hard-hitting, physical brand of defense. They are collapsing the paint much better, communicating their switches more effectively and just defending a whole lot better.

There might be some 3-point luck thrown in there. But the turnaround from the Magic has been far more about their defense than anything else. And that is still their ticket to win these big games.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

James Harden - AVAILABLE (Right Thumb Fracture)

Jarrett Allen - OUT (Right Knee Tendonitis)

Keon Ellis - AVAILABLE (Left Index Finger Fracture)

Max Strus - OUT (Left Foot Surgery Jones Fracture)

Tyrese Proctor - OUT (Right Quadricep Strain)

Olivier Sarr - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Left Lateral Abdominal Strain)

Jonathan Isaac - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Strain)

Jase Richardson - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Strain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Cleveland Orlando Donovan Mitchell PG Jalen Suggs James Harden SG Desmond Bane Sam Merrill SF Tristan da Silva Dean Wade PF Paolo Banchero Evan Mobley C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction

Our Record: 38-25/28-35 ATS

The Orlando Magic are on a roll right now. Their defense is playing at an elite level, and that will always give the team a chance. That has been the secret to all of their success.

Add in Paolo Banchero playing like a superstar and dominating opponents, and suddenly, the Magic also have some offensive advantages to exploit. The team is playing at a high level. And they were good enough to defeat a good Minnesota Timberwolves team.

That does not mean things will be easy. But with two days of rest, they have a major rest advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are plaing their third game in four days. Fatigue and crowd energy might be enough to carry the Magic through in this one.

It is still going to be a fight and a tough game. The Cavs are very capable of having that breakthrough and they are a dominant team. This would be a hallmark win if the Magic can get it.

Orlando still needs to prove itself against the best teams in the league. Saturday was a good sign of what this team is capable of. And that is what will be on the line tonight at Kia Center.