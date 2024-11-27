Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (Nov. 27, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction
Season Series: Bulls 102, Magic 99 in Chicago on Oct. 30; Tonight in Orlando; March 12 in Orlando
Pace
Off. Rtg.
Def. Rtg.
eFG%
O.Reb.%
TO%
FTR
Chicago
104.9
112.4
117.3
55.9
24.5
14.9
22.6
Orlando
97.4
109.4
104.6
51.3
29.2
14.9
27.5
OMD Prediction
Our Record: 13-6/8-11 ATS
The Orlando Magic are still undefeated at home, going 8-0. They have not lost at the Kia Center since March when they lost a narrow game to the LA Clippers. The Magic are just a different team at home—the numbers back that up where they are a respectable 115.5 offensive rating on the home floor.
Everything just seems to click and work at home for Orlando. And with the Chicago Bulls coming off a blowout win at the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the Orlando Magic have a rest advantage coming into this game. That is a big thing considering how elite Orlando's defense is.
Chicago though got at least some rest in blowing out Washington on the road. And the Bulls have a win over the Magic under their belt too. Plus, they will get Lonzo Ball back from a wrist injury.
That should supercharge a Bulls team that already plays very quickly. Chicago will test Orlando's defense in numerous ways. It is not something the Magic are not up for.
Orlando will get some good news on the injury front too. Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter are no longer listed on the Magic's injury report. That means they presumably will be available to play in the game Wednesday.
3 Things to Watch
3. Limiting threes
Everyone is so obsessed with the Orlando Magic's inability to hit shots from the outside, they forget to look at the other side of the equation: The Magic do not give up a ton of 3-point attempts and defend the 3-point line exceptionally well.
Making or missing threes is at least partly a matter of luck. Sometimes those shots go in and sometimes they do not, whether open or covered.
The good defenses are the ones that limit opponents' attempts. Fewer attempts means fewer makes. It is simple math.
Orlando is first in the league giving up 32.5 3-point attempts per game. Part of this is the Magic play at one of the slowest paces in the league (possessions per 48 minutes). But Orlando can withstand poor shooting because other teams do not make enough threes to make the team pay.
The Chicago Bulls will be a challenge on that front.
They are third in the league with 42.5 3-point attempts per game—and fifth in the league making 38.3 percent of them. The Bulls made 13 of 34 (38.2 percent) in their first game in October. That played into the Magic's hands, even if the Magic could not make the threes to keep up in that game.
2. Coby White’s right role
The Chicago Bulls are a team in a weird spot right now.
They are 8-11 which is good for ninth in the Eastern Conference. They still have a lot of top-end talent and the ability with their improved offense to compete for a postseason spot. And in this Eastern Conference to do even more. Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic are back to putting up All-Star-level numbers.
Yet, they are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline. The Bulls desperately want to move LaVine. Vucevic also seems like he could be on the move.
The quiet candidate might be Coby White. But White could be the best player the Bulls have to rebuild with. He has finally found the right role.
White is averaging 19.2 points per game and is shooting 39.3 percent from three on 8.8 attempts per game. He is playing off the ball a bit more with Josh Giddey in the lineup and that seems to fit White better with his superb shooting ability.
White is probably the player most teams want most from the Bulls. Even though he is a smaller guard, his shooting is superb and that is such a valuable skill. He should be on the Orlando Magic's early radar. Even if it feels like the Bulls should keep him at almost all costs.
1. Wendell Carter's defense
As of this writing, it is not certain whether Wendell Carter will play or what his role will be. The Orlando Magic could and probably should work him back into the lineup slowly with the plantar fasciitis. Carter is certainly eager to get back into the mix of things.
Carter may regain his starting spot. But that will not come without much debate. Goga Bitadze has once again filled in more than admirably. Bitadze should have a spot in the Magic's rotation—or any NBA rotation.
Bitadze gets the reputation of being the better defender because he is a shot blocker. A significantly better shot blocker than Carter. But Carter is no slouch on defense.
Before his injury, opponents shot 50.0 percent at the rim on 4.7 field goal attempts per game against Carter according to data from Second Spectrum. That is 11th best in the league among opponents who face at least 4.0 field goal attempts per game at the rim.
Carter does not block shots, but he was picking up steals—1.3 per game. He fits this Magic defense in a lot of ways with his versatility, ability to defend the perimeter and be a wall in the paint.
Carter tends to play his best against his former team. It is fitting he might return for this one.