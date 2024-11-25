Orlando Magic facing critical and difficult season-defining decision
Late in the Orlando Magic's 119-118 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, the Magic needed a basket to stay in the game. They were trying desperately to keep pace with the Lakers. All the attention was on Franz Wagner, as it should be.
He needed an outlet as he got to the basket. The kind of outlet that Goga Bitadze is uniquely (for this roster) suited for.
Franz Wagner drove and drew Anthony Davis to him. That left a path for him to dump down to Bitadze. He was able to gather the ball, gather himself and finish with a shot at the rim, drawing a foul for good measure.
There are countless plays like that where Bitadze makes his presence known around the basket. It could be the team looking to throw lobs to him as they get downhill. It could be Bitadze leaving his man to slide over and block a shot.
The Magic are 7-3 in the 10 games since Bitadze entered the starting lineup and returned from tendonitis that kept him out early in the season. There is no denying the success the team has had. They have found a groove.
And much like last year when Orlando went on a nine-game win streak with Goga Bitadze filling in at center, it leaves the team with a dilemma as Wendell Carter returns.
Bitadze has gotten better and has been valuable to this Magic team. Perhaps in ways Carter cannot. He has added something to this team.
But Carter was also playing very well before his injury. His discipline and versatility on both ends make him valuable too. The Magic will have a tough choice to make.
Carter's return is imminent.
He is listed again as QUESTIONABLE for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Coach Jamahl Mosley said before Saturday's game that Carter is going through some "strenuous workouts" and the team will continue to see how things develop. He was back in his normal shooting slot pregame taking bumps and contact from the assistant coaches.
The decision may not come Monday, but that choice of how to move forward and where to go at center is coming. And it is a battle that is likely to rage throughout the rest of the season internally and certainly among fans.
What should be clear is the Magic have three viable centers.
Carter is a solid center and delivers a lot for the Magic. Bitadze gives the team an added element. And Moe Wagner, third on the team in scoring at 13.7 points per game since Paolo Banchero's injury, is the perfect backup to boost the team offensively off the bench.
These are good problems to have. It is never bad to have depth. But it will lead to some critical decisions that could sway the season one way or the other on a daily basis.
Goga Bitadze steps in again
There is no doubt Goga Bitadze gives the Orlando Magic something from the center position that no one else on the roster gives them. He showed that on at least two occasions in Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons when he left his man and came flying in for blocked shots.
It is hard to ignore these highlights and it is hard to ignore what element this adds to the Magic. It has been hard to ignore Bitadze's stabilizing impact to the starting lineup as someone who does not need the ball much but is always available to clean up around the paint.
Bitadze's counting stats are not overly impressive. Since returning to the lineup, Bitadze is averaging 9.6 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, 3.0 offensive rebounds per game, and 1.7 blocks per game.
The shot-blocking is the part that stands out most. Goga Bitadze can play above the rim in a way that Wendell Carter or anyone else on the roster outside of Jonathan Isaac can’t.
Statistically, opponents have shot 58.5 percent at the rim against Bitadze since Oct. 31. That is a solid but not spectacular number overall. Even more, the Magic have a team-worst 108.0 defensive rating with Bitadze on the floor.
Granted, a 108.0 defensive rating would be elite for any other team. And Bitadze suffers some from playing with a starting group that tends to struggle in the first quarter. The Magic have a 113.9 offensive rating with Bitadze on the floor, the third-best among rotation players.
Context matters. But the shot blocking can be a bit of a misnomer, even if the threat of shot blocking means something. Bitadze can be a bit of a block chaser and overplay in help.
Still, that does not change the fact the Magic are winning and winning often with Bitadze working around the basket. As the Magic ponder what their future looks like, a center who can play above the rim more frequently like Bitadze can seem pretty valuable.
The Magic have turned to Bitadze in emergency situations in each of the last two seasons. And each time he stepped up and delivered more than anyone could ask.
Carter earned his spot too
Goga Bitadze certainly provides plenty of highlight-reel plays. And his ability to jump quickly has a lot of value.
But Wendell Carter was a strong starter in his own right. He provides versatility with the ability to shoot from the perimeter.
That helps make up for his lack of vertical explosion, at least in theory.
By the numbers, at least, Carter has not done anything to lose his starting spot. Before his injury, Carter was averaging 8.8 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game. That is almost identical to what the Magic have gotten from Bitadze.
What the Magic might lose in shot blocking—he averaged only 0.4 blocks per game to go with 1.2 steals per game—they made up for in defensive discipline and positioning.
Carter gave up 50.0 percent shooting at the rim on 4.7 field goal attempts per game, according to data from Second Spectrum. Only Jonathan Isaac is better. Orlando has a 105.1 defensive rating with Carter on the floor.
Carter may not be as loud with how he defends, but he is an excellent defender. And he is far more comfortable switching on the perimeter than Bitadze is.
The swing skill is his three-point shooting. Carter is much more confident and dependable as a three-point shooter. And his struggles from three this year—shooting only 2 for 16 from three this season—may highlight some of his offensive shortcomings.
Carter though was a stalwart on defense. He worked on his rebounding and gave the team plenty of interior toughness.
Carter was not playing poorly before his injury. He only mirrored the Magic's overall offensive struggles. And to that point, the Magic had a 115.5 offensive rating with Carter on the floor, matching Paolo Banchero. The Magic's offensive rating of 116.4 points per 100 possessions before Banchero's injury was the top mark among rotation players.
Carter likely starts, but Bitadze needs to play
This is the curse of depth of course.
If a team has a lot of good players, not everyone can play their preferred or even best roles. Coach Jamahl Mosley has to figure out how to make all the puzzle pieces fit. Not everyone is going to be happy with the choices he makes.
Cole Anthony is struggling this year, but it was still a difficult choice to move him to the bench because of what they know he is capable of doing. Cole Anthony is still getting some opportunities with the Magic trying to stretch Anthony Black's minutes.
Goga Bitadze has done everything that was asked of him again. He has been the defensive anchor to a team that is winning at a high level. It is hard to imagine the team relegating him to the bench again. Bitadze deserves to play too.
But Wendell Carter still has a lot to give to the team too. It seems unlikely he would lose his starting position due to injury.
The Magic will have a lot to weigh as they determine who is their team's best option. Inevitably the Magic are going to leave something on the bench.
The good news is that the they will have either one available when they need it or when the game calls for it.