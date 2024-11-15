Why Magic should only consider one of two proposed trades with Chicago Bulls
By Elaine Blum
With the first few weeks of the NBA season over, trade talks are picking up. By now, many teams already know what they need, whether that is just a general boost or someone to help them overcome serious injuries.
Bleacher Report recently published “1 Trade Every NBA Team Should Propose Right Now” with plenty of mock trades to help teams achieve their goals for the season.
The Magic were involved in three of the mock trades. Two had them find common ground with the Chicago Bulls and one with the Utah Jazz. Orlando and Chicago have a history when it comes to big trades. Not too long ago, the Magic dealt Nikola Vucevic to the Bulls to kickstart their rebuild. By now, the Magic are done rebuilding, but the Bulls never found much success. Could the Magic find another great deal with the Bulls?
Magic should only consider one of two proposed trades with Bulls
The first of the two proposed mock trades is one the Bulls should propose according to Dan Favale. It would send Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Tristan da Silva, and a 2025 first-round pick to Chicago, while Torrey Craig and Zach LaVine would join the Magic.
That is quite the haul, but that is what the Magic would have to spend if they wanted someone like LaVine. LaVine is a former All-Star and a great scorer. He could take the Magic’s offense to another level by adding a dynamic scorer who can create his own shot and space the floor to the mix.
On the other hand, LaVine’s contract is incredibly expensive and he is a walking injury risk. Plus, the Magic likely do not want to give up Jonathan Isaac. They have held on to him for this long, sticking with him through all his injury trouble, so why let him go now when they have a team that is built on defensive prowess? Besides, the Magic already don’t have much depth at the power forward spot.
This trade just does not seem right for the Magic. It is too much of a price to pay for an aging All-Star who has struggled with serious injuries in the past.
The second trade Favale proposed between the Magic and the Bulls is more interesting, though. It would get the Magic Torrey Craig and Coby White while sending Cole Anthony, Jett Howard, and two first-round picks to Chicago.
Coby White does a lot of the same things as LaVine. He took a massive leap last season, establishing himself as a 19-points-per-game scorer and talented playmaker. He averaged 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the 2023-24 season while shooting 37.6 percent on 7 3-point attempts per game. So far, his production this season looks very similar.
White could be just the kind of offensive player the Magic need—someone who can space the floor, get a bucket, and set up his teammates. He may not have the same pedigree as LaVine but White also does not have the same injury history and would fit the Magic’s timeline perfectly.
The price may seem steep for a 24-year-old who has not made an All-Star team yet, but, as Favale points out, “Howard is not part of the regular rotation, and Anthony’s place in the pecking order is aging like milk.”
Adding White to the team could give the Magic a legitimate big three, additional playmaking, and a scoring boost. It is worth considering at least.