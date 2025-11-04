Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks (Nov. 4, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Atlanta 103.3 Pace 102.9 113.0 Off. Rtg. 111.9 112.7 Def. Rtg. 114.9 54.1 eFG% 53.7 33.1 O.Reb.% 25.9 16.2 TO% 13.3 38.1 FTR 29.4

1. It's about the turnovers

The Orlando Magic's season has come down really to one stat: Turnovers.

The Magic have struggled with turnovers the last few years. It has become a bigger issue this year with the team's defense being unsettled and the team playing with more possessions. More possessions equal more chances to turn the ball over.

Orlando simply has to be better not only at preserving possessions but forcing turnovers. That was the lifeblood for the team's defense last year -- second in the league in turnover rate forced -- and one of the reasons the team wanted to push the pace more this year. Orlando wanted to make more of the possessions the defense creates.

On both sides of the ball, turnovers have been the issue. The Magic are 22nd in the league with a 16.2 percent turnover rate while being 10th in forcing a 15.8 percent turnover rate. That has been on the rise in the last two games -- it was 18th and 14.7 percent before the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards wins.

Forcing turnovers were a big part of the two wins last week. The Magic will need to force turnovers against a Hawks team that has protected the ball, even since Trae Young's injury.

2. Hawks without Trae

The Atlanta Hawks did not need much time to adjust to playing without Trae Young, who sprained his MCL late last week against the Brooklyn Nets. The Atlanta Hawks steamrolled the Indiana Pacers before falling short in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The last two games have shown the Hawks still have plenty of firepower. But their real strength has been their defense.

The Hawks have started off strong on defense. They held the Magic to a 103.9 offensive rating in their game a few weeks ago. That is the second-worst offense of the season for the Magic. The Hawks' defense has been better since Kristaps Porzingis started playing more regularly.

Atlanta will be a tough defense to crack. And forcing turnovers will be vital to power the Magic's offense and avoid the size the Hawks have defensively.

3. Block or be blocked

The Orlando Magic are pretty stout defensively too. They are fourth in the league with 6.3 blocks per game after leading the league in blocks last year. The Magic are going to fly around and defend the rim. Wendell Carter is the best defender at the rim in the league, at least according to Second Spectrum's numbers.

The Magic have a problem on the other end though. They get their shots blocked a lot.

Orlando is 27th in the league with 6.1 of their shots blocked per game. The Magic tend to live in the paint because of their suspect shooting. That has exposed them to getting their shots blocked. And that has led to fast breaks and putting the defense in compromising positions.

The Hawks have two good shot blockers in Kristaps Porzingis and Onyeka Okongwu. The Hawks are 13th in the league with 4.7 blocks per game.

Orlando has to be careful attacking the paint and convert when they get there.

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (Not With Team)

Colin Castleton - OUT (Not With Team)

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report

Trae Young - OUT (Right Knee MCL Sprain)

Nikola Djurisic - QUESTIONABLE (G-League On Assignment)

N'Faly Dante - QUESTIONABLE (G-League On Assignment)

Jacob Toppin - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Eli John Ndiaye - QUESTIONABLE (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Atlanta Jalen Suggs PG Dyson Daniels Desmond Bane SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker Franz Wagner SF Zaccharie Risacher Paolo Banchero PF Jalen Johnson Wendell Carter C Kristaps Porzingis

Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 2-5/2-5 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks are seemingly in very different places than they were even just 10 days ago, when they faced each other at the Kia Center. The Magic have had to rediscover their defensive identity, and the Hawks have had to reconfigure their offense after Trae Young's departure.

The question tonight will be which team emerges from their wreckage. Which team has found their identity and can play to it.

The Hawks' defense will be tough. Dyson Daniels and Franz Wagner got their shots in at each other in that opening game. That will be the most fascinating battle to watch in this one.

Right now, it feels like Orlando has found its center. Going against a Hawks team still configuring its offense, if the Magic's defense is settled in like it was the past two games, the Magic should be the ones to control this outing.

This is a big game for both teams. But on Orlando's side, getting a win over a legitimate postseason contender would be a sign the team is moving on from its early season struggles.