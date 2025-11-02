Orlando Magic have a Wendell Carter problem they can’t shake

Ever since the Orlando Magic entered the playoff picture and began backing up their championship ambitions on the court, everyone has turned their eye to the center position.

Wendell Carter was not just another piece added to the team as part of the Magic's rebuilding trade in 2021. He was meant to be a defensive anchor and versatile offensive option.

Carter has always had to carve his own way through the league. And after a frustrating season last year and a summer shoring up the four other spots in the starting lineup, all eyes were on Carter to take a step.

It was abundantly clear even in the preseason what kind of boost Carter could bring if he found his offense and his shot again. And Carter's solid defense and ability to switch onto the perimeter made him that much more valuable.

But among the Magic's early season struggles, a lot of eyes have turned to Carter.

Undoubtedly, with the Magic signing extensions for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, and spending significant draft capital on Desmond Bane and his four-year contract, the Magic's next path to improving the team is at center.

Any struggle will start with an evaluation at center. And everyone knows it.

Already, the heat seems to be turned up on Carter.

"I wonder if they need to rethink the center position too because Wendell Carter Jr. is solid but what does he actually do above average at on offense," Zach Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show, recorded before the Orlando Magic's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. "He's not a great roller, he's not a great finisher, he's not a great jump shooter, he's not a great passer, he doesn't get to the line a ton. They just don't have a center who pressures the rim who is an elite defensive center. I don't know how they can get one or if they can get one."

This is the pretty apparent thought about Carter. And it is a perception he has had trouble shaking.

Carter was drafted as something of a Jack-of-all-trades, master-of-none player. He was always someone who filled in a gap and did his job solidly but not spectacularly. That has led to some of the frustrations of perception that have followed him throughout his career.

As they have turned the corner in the last two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards, the Orlando Magic have seen the Carter they know they will need.

Potential and frustration

Wendell Carter's early-season run has shown all the potential and frustrations that have defined his career to this point.

Carter has, by the numbers, gotten off to a strong start, building on a preseason that saw him refreshed and fitting in an offense that had more ball movement and motion to get him into easier spaces to score.

Carter has bounced back from last season's disappointment, averaging 11.3 points per game and shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 56.3 percent from three (9 for 16). He is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game and 0.9 blocks per game, the most since his rookie year if that keeps up.

Carter turned in his two best games of the season in the Magic's last two victories, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds in the win over the Charlotte Hornets and 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win over the Washington Wizards.

On one hand, Carter is shooting and scoring as effectively as ever while amassing plenty of rebounds. He has been a perfect fit when this team's defense is ratcheted up.

On the other hand, there have been plenty of frustrating moments to start the season. The Magic's rebounding has been suspect throughout the season and Carter has at times looked overpowered on the interior.

Carter may not be as bad as he has looked on his worst days this season -- and he is certainly more productive and energetic than he was last year -- but the questions have not abated about whether he can be the imposing force around the basket.

What championship teams need at center

Wendell Carter is undoubtedly solid. The Orlando Magic's defense has benefited greatly from his presence. And the Magic value his versatility and ability to step out on the perimeter.

Even with how much the Magic have struggled defensively, the Magic have a 109.2 defensive rating with Carter on the floor. That trails the usual stalwarts defensively in Jonathan Isaac and Jalen Suggs, along with Tristan da Silva.

Carter's defense matters and it is key when the team is playing at its best.

But there are always questions of consistency when it comes to Carter. He is not an explosive athlete and does not threaten above the rim.

Carter has been a monster on the offensive glass -- his 3.6 offensive rebounds per game are 10th in the league. He is averaging 1.47 points per possession on putbacks, according to data from Synergy Sports. That is among the best in the league.

But Carter is not a significant lob threat or even a huge shot-blocking threat. And that may hurt the team in the Playoffs when spaces get tighter and teams need players who can make plays against good defense.

Some of these criticisms are merely appearance and narrative. Opponents are shooting just 41.2 percent at the rim against Carter, according to data from Second Spectrum. In pick and rolls, ball-handlers are scoring just 0.84 points per possession against Carter and roll men are scoring 0.33 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports.

With how much Carter switches, that defense on both phases of the pick and roll are valuable.

Carter is a strong rim-protecting center, even if he is not flying around for blocks or someone who can lift off and finish lobs.

What has always defined Carter is that he knows who he is and rarely plays outside of himself.

Questions will still surround Carter. They never seem to go away. And all eyes are on him to fill his role.

He benefits now from not being a central focus of the offense. His ability to do just about everything well will help him, even if he is not the most dominant player on the Magic's roster.

Carter seems to be this year's favorite scapegoat for the early-season problems. He has also been instrumental in the Magic's success and victory this week.