Orlando Magic already have key training camp battles taking shape

Training camp is still two months away.

There is a long time between now and then. A lot of development can happen between now and then. By the time players arrive for open runs and training camp in early September, the team could look quite different.

The biggest change will, of course, be Sean Sweeney finally working more directly with his new team. The biggest question facing the Orlando Magic is just how much he will change things. Because so little has changed on the roster.

There will be a lot of questions for this team in training camp, and how the roster gets pieced together. There is still a lot unsettled, even with the roster returning virtually intact.

There is no debate about who will start for the Magic. Their offseason inactivity was based at least in part on the belief that their starting lineup was good enough to compete at the highest levels in the NBA. It did finish ninth in net rating among all lineups that played at least 150 minutes (a relatively small amount in the grand scheme of things).

Orlando's starting group of Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter seems very settled.

Perhaps Anthony Black will push Jalen Suggs for more minutes at guard, depending on how he has improved. Things are not completely set. Everything is determined on the court.

Black is in the rotation. So too is Tristan da Silva if the team keeps a 10-man rotation. The other three positions off the bench will occupy one of the bigger rotation battles and questions for the rest of the season.

Starting with training camp.

Who plays at center behind Carter, at point guard behind Suggs and power forward behind Banchero -- assuming a regular two-deep and no experimental lineups which should happen at some point too -- will be the big questions to answer immediately in the team's training camp.

That there are seemingly intriguing answers speaks to the Magic's surprising return of some depth. But these are questions that will define much of the Magic's season.

The Backup Center Battle

The Orlando Magic have always seemed to prioritize having decent play at center.

That is almost by necessity with Wendell Carter's injury history -- although the 68 and 78 games he played the last two seasons were the most he has played in his career. They had options with the offensive-minded Moe Wagner and the defensive-minded Goga Bitadze.

The Magic have maintained the same setup, replacing Moe Wagner with Nikola Vucevic. Both centers were offensive-minded bigs with major defensive flaws.

Orlando needs offense, however. Jamahl Mosley often leaned on Moe Wagner over Goga Bitadze when both were healthy, although he stuck with Bitadze when Wendell Carter was out injured. It is unclear if this is the direction Sean Sweeney will go.

Vucevic averaged 15.1 points per game, although just 9.7 in 21.1 minutes per game off the bench with the Boston Celtics in his 16 games. That also came with the finger injury that slowed down his tenure in Boston.

Bitadze is still an extremely effective defender. Last year, the Magic had a 111.0 defensive rating with Bitadze on the floor, trailing only Jonathan Isaac, Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on the team. He led the team with a +2.0 defensive box plus-minus and accumulated 1.6 defensive win shares.

Bitadze is one of the Magic's best rim protectors. He could still be more consistent. But when he gets playing time, he produces.

Both Vucevic and Bitadze are capable. The Magic still have an embarrassment of riches at center off the bench. But only one will likely get consistent playing time.

Extra Defense at Forward

The Orlando Magic are a bit thin offensively at forward. But, in theory, at least one of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will be on the floor for the majority of the game. So maybe it is not important to have a ton of great forwards.

Tristan da Silva figures to take another step after a more solid sophomore season. He struggled in the Playoffs, getting supplanted in the rotation by Jamal Cain, who should also figure to fight for some rotation minutes or fill-in minutes.

The Magic still like their type at backup power forward -- a versatile defender who can guard the perimeter and the paint.

For all the criticisms that Jonathan Isaac faces, he is still among the best defenders on the team. At his best, he is still one of the best rim protectors and most versatile defenders in the league.

That is perhaps why the Magic cannot seem to quit him.

Isaac's impact defensively was not as great last year as it was in previous years. But it is still easy to fill.

The question during the last few years is whether that defense makes up for the drain he represents offensively. The Magic are at their worst offensively when Isaac is on the floor. He shot just 18.4 percent from three last year -- and 25.8 percent in 2025.

Isaac is now on a minimum contract. Maybe being free from the pressure of his massive contract will change the perspective on him.

But Orlando has another option now too.

Noah Penda was impressive in his three Summer League games. His defense stood out in his rookie year and figures to improve as he moves into his second season.

If Penda has developed a more consistent three-point shot, he will push for playing time really quickly. And he will be making that push throughout the season.

The Point Guard Question Persists

The biggest question facing the Orlando Magic remains the point guard position.

There are bigger questions for the Magic to answer in the starting lineup at that position. It may be something that is the driving story for the team the entire season.

But with Jalen Suggs ensconced as the starter, the question is who will fill in the minutes behind him. Or how will the Magic piece those minutes together?

Anthony Black may get some nominal minutes at the point guard position. But it will likely fall to veteran guard Jevon Carter.

Carter averaged 20.4 minutes per game in his 30 appearances with the Magic last year. He stood out mostly because he was unafraid to shoot. He averaged 6.8 field goal attempts per game.

Carter has made his career as a willing and capable full-court defender. That is what has helped him carve out a career.

Carter might get trimmed out of the rotation again, as he did during the Playoffs -- he played only 17 minutes in the playoffs. Black may end up eating most of the backup point guard minutes. That is where the team falls a bit short.

Jase Richardson will push for minutes. His scoring ability will allow him to make an impact in whatever minutes he gets. He proved he had taken some critical steps in his Summer League run.

But Richardson is still working to improve as a playmaker. And he must still make his name on defense. That is the hill he will have to climb to get minutes. It will not be easy for him.

The whole position still seems in some flux.