Noah Penda proved he belongs in the Orlando Magic's rotation

It is always hard to judge Summer League success.

It is often easier to tell who cannot play rather than who can play in the Las Vegas setting. That a player can do something even at that level is a good thing. But it is never indicative of what translates to the regular season.

Every Summer League success is said with a word of caution. They still need to prove it at an NBA level -- and even some players who struggle thrive more in the regular season.

Still, the Magic's 4-1 run at Summer League was a wild success. Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda, the only full-roster players on the team's Vegas squad, played exceptionally well. They both showed new elements to their games and had big scoring burst games.

Their path to playing time remains a bit of a question. But the success of their Summer League at least has them raising the question.

And Magic fans are not the only ones asking:

"If Noah Penda is anything resembling a 37-40 percent 3-point shooter, he is a for-sure rotation player next year," Sam Vecenie said on The Game Theory Podcast. "No questions asked. He is so smart on defense. He is so smart as a basketball player. He is big, he is physical, he is strong, even with a slimmed-down frame. I need to see it in the season and over a larger sample before I'm like this is happening."

It is fair to have some caution. It is Summer League after all.

But no player turned heads for the Magic quite like Penda.

His strong offensive showing and his strong defensive instincts were on full display. He grew on what he showed in his limited time in his rookie season. It was hard to ignore the work Penda put in and how comfortable he looked.

He made waves in a busy Summer League.

Penda turned heads at Summer League

Noah Penda got playing time for long stretches last season.

In his rookie season, he played in 59 games and made two starts. He had big games throughout the season, where his energy and ability to grab offensive rebounds won the team games.

Penda was raw but showed plenty of promise. It was clear why the Magic gave up four second-round picks to move up to trade for him. It was just about putting it all together.

Penda sat out the end of the season. He was not ready for Playoff minutes. His details on defense were not quite at the highest levels.

But that is what a rookie year is for. It is for learning and growing. Penda needed to take all of that and put it to work.

In three Summer League games, Penda averaged 15.0 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He shot 14 for 25 from the floor and even 8 for 17 from three. He shot 5 for 10 from three in the opening game against the Charlotte Hornets, meaning he was 3 for 7 the rest of Summer League.

Penda may not have all of his game refined, but he looked a lot more composed and comfortable. Even his wilder forays looked more composed and confident.

Penda stood out.

"Penda, A, just looked in way better shape," Vecenie said on The Game Theory Podcast. "That's what stood out to me. But, B, I don't pay attention to defense all that much because it is not worth it in these settings, but he stood out on defense. His anticipation really stood out on defense in these games."

That speaks a lot to what Penda did. The numbers backed up what he put on display and what scouts said.

It at least is pointing toward a brighter season for Penda. Ultimately, what he and the Magic want is someone who can thrive in the regular season and Playoffs.

Penda will push for playing time

Noah Penda will still have many things he needs to do to get playing time. But one of the early training camp battles will be between him and Jonathan Isaac for minutes behind Paolo Banchero at backup forward.

Isaac certainly has history with him. Despite all of his struggles and frustrations, he is still an above-average defender. The only thing that he was missing is consistency from three.

That is where Penda's sudden 3-point development has changed things.

Penda was drafted as one of the best young defenders in the league. He might need to improve his off-ball awareness and rotation positioning. But even in his limited time, Penda was solid on the ball and versatile in who he could defend. He can indeed guard 1 through 5.

That is what everyone could see at Summer League.

Penda is indeed a good fit.

"The Magic have a crowded frontcourt rotation, but Penda can easily play his way into the mix given how much his strengths as a defender align with what new head coach Sean Sweeney had instilled in the Spurs last season," Danny Chau of The Ringer writes. "If Penda can shoot league average from 3 and leverage that ability to get into the lane on closeouts, a whole lot of opportunities will open up for him."

The 3-point shooting is the key.

Penda shot 32.3 percent on 1.6 attempts per game last year. His improvement on that end, which he hinted at during Summer League, at least gets everyone excited -- it certainly cannot be worse than Isaac's 18.4 percent, which will surely improve next season.

The Magic have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to versatile defensive power forwards.

That is what made it a successful Summer League for Penda and why there is at least some conversation heading to training camp in a few more months.

Penda was one of the standout players in Summer League. And he made a big impression that will last to training camp.