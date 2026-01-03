Orlando Magic are about to get their New Year's wish

The Orlando Magic had one clear resolution for the New Year and 2026.

They could not accomplish any of their goals without some health and having their full complement of players. The biggest frustration this year is that their top lineup and preferred starting lineup has played just 11 games and 117 minutes together.

That group's +18.0 net rating is the third best among all lineups with at least 100 minutes this season.

Still, it is too small of a sample to draw conclusions. It is only potential and hope. The Magic want to see their best lineup and best players.

That day for Orlando to be fully healthy and have the full complement of players appears to be on the horizon.

In listing out his New Year's resolutions for the Magic, FanDuel Sports Network Florida analyst Jeff Turner said staying healthy is among the big things the Magic must accomplish in the new year.

Then he answered -- or hinted at -- one of the big questions for the Magic: When will Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner return from their injuries?

If Turner was not revealing anything too big, they should be back soon:

"For this Magic team, 81 man-games lost to injury, we've got to get everyone healthy," Turner said on the Magic Live Pregame Show on FanDuel Sports Network Florida. "Apparently, we are hearing we should get Moe and Franz Wagner back within the next week. So that's a great sign."

That is not exactly a timeline, but it is the first public sign that their returns are imminent.

Franz Wagner has missed the last 11 games (including Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls) with a left high ankle sprain.

Wagner was having a stellar season, averaging 22.7 points per game and shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 36.0 percent from three.

Wagner is one of the team's clear stars and someone who can attack off the dribble and command a lot of respect from defenders. Not only that, he is one of the team's best and most versatile defenders. It is not a coincidence that the team has lost some defensive intensity with him out.

The Magic would also be very eager to get Moe Wagner back.

Wagner tore his ACL two days before Christmas last year, a major injury that typically takes about year to return from.

Wagner has been making some visible progress, joining the team on the court before the NBA Cup semifinal game against the New York Knicks for his normal shooting slot. He took a pregame, on-court shooting slot before Saturday's win over the Denver Nuggets.

Wagner was one of the most reliable and best bench scorers in the league, averaging 12.9 points per game in the 30 games he played before his injury.

More than just his scoring, Wagner gives the team a bit of an edge and is one of the more prominent voices to calm the team down in key moments. His presence would give the team another consistent scoring threat.

There is a reason he is such a fan favorite, garnering one of the biggest ovations during the team's opening night introductions.

While Turner's comments during the pregame show hint that both Wagners could return soon, that does not set a date.

Could it be Sunday against the Indiana Pacers? Or could it be next weekend when the team hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday or the New Orleans Pelicans a week from Sunday?

Certainly, it seems both players will make their returns before the team travels to their native Germany for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 15.

For a Magic team starving for some energy and for some key scorers back to boost an offense that has been lagging -- 111.7 points per 100 possessions and 24th in the league since Franz Wagner's injury (not including Friday's game) -- their return would be a huge boost.

It would just be good to see the Magic with some modicum of health and to have more of its players available to play.

Orlando could finally see what it has and just how good this team can be.