Franz and Moe Wagner do not take opportunity for granted

Franz and Moe Wagner do not take their opportunity to do just about everything together for granted.

They grew up in Berlin, playing a sport that was not the most popular in their country, and did everything together, even then. They went through the same club team and the same American university and recruiting process together. They were tied at the hip, following each other around.

To still be doing that in the NBA on the same team is something else too.

They know this is not how the NBA is supposed to be. You are not supposed to be with a family member for five-plus years.

This is not something the duo takes for granted at any moment. And every small moment matters.

They get to do it together.

"We cherish every moment of it," Moe said at a promotional event at Planet Fitness on Monday alongside his brother. "It makes it a lot easier because we still spend time together. It's really cool and we don't take it for granted."

"It's honestly very surreal," Franz said. "The time flew by. I think we cherish every opportunity we get to live together as adults now and be part of cool events like this together I think makes it that much more fun."

Franz and Moe Wagner surprised #Magic fans and gym members at the Winter Park Planet Fitness today, filling in at the desk to check them in: pic.twitter.com/c5PyyUMgHe — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) October 13, 2025

The brothers surprised fans and gym members at the Planet Fitness in Winter Park on Monday. They took their turn checking in guests as they came to the gym and taking photos with those in attendance. They got plenty of looks from gymgoers as the two nearly 7-foot brothers strolled into the building.

Inspiring at home and abroad

The Wagner brothers have spent a lot of time inspiring the next generation and inspiring fans around the world.

Their exploits with the German national team, winning the 2023 World Cup, and then following it up with a gold medal at EuroBasket this summer (Moe Wagner sat out the tournament while recovering from his torn ACL, but lived and died with every moment), have rekindled a love of basketball within the nation.

Both Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner spoke a lot about their desire to be examples for young players in their home country. They made their documentary, released last November, to show kids in their home country that they could make it.

Their outreach is not limited to Germany. The duo is coming up on their fifth season together with the Magic. Before training camp opened, the Wagners hosted a basketball camp in Orlando. They think about how they can continue to engage wher they play basketball.

"We've been here now for five years almost," Moe said Monday. "The more we can engage with the fans and the people that maybe the people that don't get to see us every day, the better. We want to give back too. Obviously, there is a vibe going on for Orlando Magic basketball, and it is cool to give back and engage the outside."

An anticipated season

There is a lot more excitement for the Orlando Magic this season than there has been for some time. Everyone can feel it -- the Magic reported a sellout for Sunday's preseason game against the Miami Heat. There is a lot of anticipation for the season.

Both Wagners have a lot of expectations on them and will have a large role to play in the upcoming season.

Moe is still working his way back from a torn ACL, doing individual work and some non-contact drills during the team's training camp. He likely will not be back until December. But he has a critical role to play as an energizer bunny and scorer off the bench.

Franz knows Moe as well as anyone and how vital he can be to helping the team prepare. Moe is the kind of player to give the right words of encouragement or kick in the butt as needed.

Franz has a lot on his shoulders too.

He is expected to take the leap into stardom this year and earn his first All-Star trip. He is one of the driving forces on this team and the reason the Magic felt comfortable to invest heavily in improving the roster.

The team faces a lot of expectations. It is something everyone is eager to meet.

That is the job though. What matters for both Franz and Moe is the impact they can make. And showing up at a Planet Fitness to brighten the day of someone coming into the gym is part of the job too.

"I think that is one of the most important things of our lives," Franz said on Monday. "Playing basketball obviously is really fun and what we love to do. I think one day, when we're done playing, I think that's what's going to stick most is the people that you inspire or stuck with you on the journey. That's why we take advantage of as many opportunities."

Franz and Moe have come a long way together.

They do not take for granted what they have been able to do together and the impact they have had. In big ways and small. On and off the court.