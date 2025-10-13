Orlando Magic continue putting biggest weakness to rest

The Orlando Magic's opening play against the Miami Heat was a good example of the kind of speed and pace the Magic a looking for.

The play initiated with a pass to Carter at the elbow before he handed it off to Franz Wagner. Carter rolled to the paint before backtracking to the corner.

The ball move seamlessly through each of the play's phases and action, ultimately ending with that quick decision to find Carter in the corner. He made the three as part of a 10-point first quarter and a 37-point first quarter for the Magic.

This is the kind of fast-paced, quick-decision offense the Magic are trying to build. The ball moves to space and the team leverages its playmaking and ball handling to get it to the right man.

The Magic have been emphasizing speed and pace throughout training camp. The Magic have promised to change their offense after last year's -- and the last decade's -- constant struggles.

Nobody was hiding from the fact the Magic needed some offensive rejuvenation. It was the biggest thing holding them back considering they had one of the best defenses in the league.

Through three preseason games, the Magic have found an offensive spark. They are starting to look like a completely different team, as they showed once again in a 120-104 win over the Heat on Sunday.

"Honestly, it makes it a lot easier," Carter said after Sunday's game. "The ball is going to be popping around a lot more. It just makes it easier. It's also a mental thing. We're talking about getting out quick. That's why these scores have been so high. We just have to do a better job on the defensive end."

The question then is whether this is something that can last. Is the highly efficient offense the team has displayed through three preseason games -- both the entire team and its starters -- something that is for real?

Offense on the move

The Orlando Magic could not go back to normal with this offense. The team finished 27th in the league last year and has not been outside the bottom 10 in the league for 13 years.

The Magic addressed some of these by acquiring Desmond Bane, but it would take an offensive shift to get there, too.

And so, the goal is to change the mindset and play faster, leverage their matchup advantages and newfound space to attack more. The Magic want to be more assertive and confident on offense.

It has largely worked. The Magic had 62 points at halftime in Sunday's game and has the fourth-best offense in the preseason (for whatever that is worth). The team has a 119.9 offensive rating -- and 102.6 defensive rating -- for the entire game.

"I've just seen us trying to do the right thing and trying to make the right play on both ends of the floor," Tyus Jones said after Sunday's game. "I just think obviously there are some differences in style of play offensively, especially going into this year. So, there is going to be an adjustment period. Guys are trying to make the right play. Guys are trying to stick to what we're working on in practice."

Orlando finished Sunday's game with a 116.5 offensive rating and was at 114.8 in the first half. Those are solid numbers.

It may just be preseason, but it is clear there is new life in the Magic's offense. There is new energy. It is all still coalescing and coming together. And the team feels like it still has plenty of room to grow and continue to improve.

Turnovers remain an issue

It is just preseason. Mistakes are expected. And turnovers are always up in the preseason.

Players are still getting into rhythm together, and they are more likely to experiment and try things during the preseason. The top players know when it is time to tighten up.

Despite the Orlando Magic's efficiency on Sunday, one thing could still derail it. And, in fact, the continued frustrations with turnovers are putting a damper on the positive offensive mood, even if everyone understands where it can keep improving.

The Magic have a 110.6 offensive rating -- and 112.3 defensive rating -- in the first half of games, when their starters are more likely to play. Orlando is 27th in the league with a 21.7 percent turnover rate in the first half of their three preseason games -- they are 24th overall with an 18.9 percent turnover rate for the full game.

The Magic have a history of struggling with turnovers. Last year, the team was 20th in the league with a 14.7 percent turnover rate. About the only way that teams could beat the Magic's defense was by beating them in transition.

If anything could derail their offensive progress, it is these mistakes and turnovers. It derailed parts of their game Sunday.

The Orlando Magic committed 20 turnovers for 27 Miami Heat points. They had 12 for 17 through the first half, when the team played its starters.

There are still some growing pains.

"It's new for us. We're going to have our mishaps," Wendell Carter said after Sunday's game. "The turnovers have been coming from us trying to do the right thing. You don't want to carry yourself over too much. But coming into the regular season, we don't want to be a turnover-prone team.

Some of these mistakes are natural for the preseason. The team is still coming together and will make mistakes as they learn where they can get their looks and how to work together.

Mosley said he is at least encouraged that many of these turnovers come from oversharing and trying to make the next pass.

But these are lingering problems the Magic need to solve. And they only become more glaring as the Magic increase their possession count.

"I think it's a combination of things," Mosley said after Sunday's game. "You talk about the unselfish play, so guys are trying to make the pass. Now we just have to find the outlets and the windows and the right places for them to be. But you also don't want guys turning down shots. They are trying to do the right thing."

While the team should be thrilled with how the offense has performed, the question is whether it can last. And whether the team can rein in this familiar problem.

The numbers do not lie very much. For whatever preseason stats might be worth, the Magic are scoring a lot. Everyone can feel how much more successful the team has been so far. There is excitement and eagerness about this offense. Everything feels much freer.

Through three preseason games, it has only been good signs and vibes for the Magic on the ball. The question is whether this is a preseason mirage or something that can be longer lasting.