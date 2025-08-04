Jalen Suggs is playing for his place on the Magic this season

The Orlando Magic made a bold trade for Desmond Bane that restricts their finances moving forward, and it means Jalen Suggs is playing for his spot with the franchise. Paolo Banchero’s max extension starts in the 2026-27 season and will put the Magic over the second apron if they keep Franz Wagner, Bane, and Suggs. Many are predicting Suggs is traded, but this season will determine his fate.

The 24-year-old is just starting a five-year $150.5 million extension. The contract descends to give Orlando a bit of added flexibility, but the Magic are not known for paying the luxury tax. Leaping into the second apron costs millions and limits roster flexibility. The franchise only wants to be there if they are a serious title contender.

The Magic are well-positioned to make a leap, but they need a jump from Suggs. The 6’5 wing must stay healthy, improve his jumper, and add to his playmaking chops. This is his chance to shine and prove this roster is too skilled to be split up.

Jalen Suggs’ future with the Magic is in his hands

Suggs has played more than 53 gams just once in his first four NBA seasons. The Magic rewarded him with an extension because they believe in his talent, but he must be more available. Suggs was second-team All-Defense in 2024 and will be again if he plays more than 65 games this season.

Beyond health, Suggs must also improve his game. He is making $35 million this season and must play like a high-level starter. He averaged 16.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.9 blocks last season in a career-high 28.6 minutes per game last season. The Magic need more, especially if they plan on jumping into serious title contention.

Suggs shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range in 2024 before plummeting to 31.4 percent last season. He has been a below league-average outside shooter for his career, and the Magic need growth. They added Bane to give them a lights-out shooter, but Suggs becoming a league-average marksman would keep the floor spaced.

Orlando has no plans of adding a traditional point guard. They are comfortable with a by-committee playmaking approach led by Banchero. Suggs averaged 3.7 assists and 2.9 turnovers per game last season. His decision-making and playmaking must improve if he wants to stick long-term.

The Magic love defense and have helped Suggs blossom into an elite option. He must round out his offensive game and stay on the floor. If that happens, Orlando will have a real shot at winning the Eastern Conference this season.

The Orlando Magic are facing a make-or-break season. With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out, the East is wide open. Orlando traded multiple picks for Desmond Bane in hopes of making a serious run. If it fails, Jalen Suggs is the most likely piece of the Magic’s core to be traded. It is in the young guard’s hands. Expect Suggs to have a career year and help Orlando make a deep playoff run. The franchise’s faith will be rewarded.