Jalen Suggs' future all but confirmed after Paolo Banchero extension

The Orlando Magic took a significant step toward cementing their long-term core when they extended Paolo Banchero. Locking in the face of the franchise was always going to be priority number one, and now that task is complete. The problem, however, is that the math only gets more complicated from here. And for Jalen Suggs, a homegrown fan favorite with a bright future, the writing may already be on the wall.

With the Magic projected to owe roughly $155 million to Banchero, Franz Wagner, Desmond Bane, and Suggs in 2025-26, Orlando is trending toward being a second tax apron team with just 12 players under contract. That is not a comfortable place to be for a small-market franchise that has yet to win a playoff series with this group. And while no one inside the Magic organization would be eager to lose what Suggs brings to the table, difficult decisions are unavoidable when you are trying to win without overextending your cap sheet.

Through no fault of his own, Suggs may be the odd man out. His value on the defensive end is unquestionable. He brings a level of grit and tenacity on that side of the floor that has made him invaluable in critical moments, especially against high-level guards.

The Magic may not have a choice but to move Suggs

Suggs is the type of player who can be a floor-raiser on a night-to-night basis, even when his own shot is not falling. But his offensive numbers have never fully caught up to his defensive potential, and the recent addition of Bane has reshaped the Magic's backcourt in a significant way.

Of course, Suggs missed a good chunk of time last season and was not always able to consistently showcase the full spectrum of his game. Meanwhile, Orlando added others capable of filling his minutes in the interim. As a result, even though Suggs remains a valuable contributor, Orlando may find it more practical to explore trade opportunities rather than push deeper into the tax.

There is no denying that losing Suggs would sting. He is deeply respected in the locker room and has grown into one of the emotional leaders of this team. Fans see him as a symbol of the rebuild’s early days, and his progress on the court has made his story even easier to root for. But the Banchero extension, while a cause for celebration, comes with unavoidable ripple effects. As the Magic chart their course forward, keeping every piece of the puzzle is becoming less realistic.

For now, Suggs remains in Orlando. And if the front office can find a creative solution, perhaps he will remain in the locker room. But the Magic’s front office is well aware of the financial obstacle they are approaching, and unless a reshuffling occurs, this could be the beginning of a bittersweet goodbye.