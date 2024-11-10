NBA Cup rules, format & tiebreakers: complete guide
The second NBA in-season competition is almost upon us. Previously known as the In-Season Tournament, the Emirates NBA Cup will kick off on Tuesday, November 12, adding high-stakes games to the midseason NBA schedule.
Whichever team wins the NBA Cup, will win a trophy and a significant cash price. Most importantly, though, it is meant to keep players and fans engaged after the excitement of the first few weeks of NBA basketball wears off. The NBA Cup also provides a chance for players and teams to get on a big stage before the playoffs.
Last year, for example, the Indiana Pacers burst on the scene during the In-Season Tournament before making a run for the Eastern Conference Finals, and LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers added another title to their resumes.
Teams will even play on fun, new courts during NBA Cup games.
NBA Cup format: structure and stages explained
The NBA Cup consists of two stages: group play and the knockout rounds. For the first stage, the league was divided into six groups that were drawn randomly within the two conferences based on win-loss records from the last regular season. Each group features one team that finished in the top three of the conference the prior season, one team that finished between fourth and sixth, one Play-In Tournament team, one team right outside the Play-In range, and one of the worst teams in the conference.
The Orlando Magic are in a group with the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets. Between November 12 and December 3, each Tuesday and Friday will be “Cup Nights,” featuring games between group rivals. For the Magic’s schedule, click here.
All NBA Cup games except for the championship game count as regular season games and towards teams’ regular season records, adding another incentive for teams to compete. Each team will play the opponents in its group once, two games taking place at home and two on the road.
Once group play is complete, eight teams will move on to the knockout rounds—the six teams that won their groups and then one from each conference that had the best record out of the non-group winners. The knockout rounds feature single-elimination games until only one team from each conference remains.
Rules for the group stage: How teams advance in the NBA Cup
For teams to advance past the first stage of the NBA Cup, they have to amass as many wins and points as possible. Only points scored in overtime do not count. It is not unlikely that two teams will have the same record after playing their four games, so points will factor into determining which teams advance to the knockout rounds.
What this means is that teams will try to run up the score as much as possible, even in a blowout, and thus break one of the NBA’s unwritten rules. Last season, that caused some anger among fans but it was also the first season featuring the NBA Cup. Fans and players alike still had to get used to the new format.
How teams advance to the NBA Cup Finals: Knockout round rules explained
The knockout rounds are when things get spicy during the NBA Cup. Homecourt advantage goes to the teams with the best records, and it is always a win-or-go-home situation. Just one loss can end a team’s chase for the NBA Cup.
The teams that did not advance to the knockout rounds will have regular season games added to their schedules. After the quarterfinals, the losing teams in each conference will face off for regular season games after being eliminated from the NBA Cup competition.
Tiebreaker rules: Resolving standings in the NBA Cup competition
The tiebreakers used to determine the NBA Cup standings can be a little complicated, so here is an overview. If teams within the same group finish with the same record during the first stage, the following tiebreakers will be applied in order until a winner is determined:
1. Head-to-head record in Group Play
2. Point differential in Group Play
3. Total points scored in Group Play
4. Record from the 2023-24 NBA regular season
5. Random drawing
What are the Magic’s chances to advance?
Being in a group with the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers that features a big nationally televised game against the Knicks, the Magic were offered a great opportunity to prove themselves and solidify their standing in the Eastern Conference.
Paolo Banchero’s injury has decreased the Magic’s chances to make a big statement during NBA Cup play, but nothing is lost yet. The 76ers are struggling even more than the Magic, and even with a diminished roster, Orlando should be able to beat Charlotte and Brooklyn.