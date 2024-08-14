NBA Cup means more for Orlando Magic with closer against New York Knicks
Even before the Orlando Magic's season began last year, everyone had two big games circled on their calendars. These two games would be the biggest statement for a young Magic team.
The first was the team's lone national TV appearance last year, a February date with the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Kia Center. This would mark the Magic's first nationally televised home game since LeBron James was on the Miami Heat. It also featured two of the best young teams in the league and the top two picks from the 2022 NBA Draft.
The game gained added importance when the team announced they would retire Shaquille O'Neal's jersey, allowing O'Neal to broadcast the game with TNT.
The other game was a Black Friday game against the Boston Celtics as part of the In-Season Tournament.
The mix of the holiday, the opponent, the stakes and the matinee start made it feel like a big game. That Orlando got there in virtual control of its destiny needing a win to seemingly clinch the group only made it sweeter.
The Magic seemingly announced themselves in such a big moment, defeating the Celtics 113-96 in win six of the team's franchise-record-tying nine-game win streak. The Boston Celtics would end up advancing out of group play with a 30-plus-point win over the Chicago Bulls on the final day of group play. But the statement was made.
At least the statement was made in Orlando. That was seemingly the first time Magic fans could feel this team had playoff potential. It was a playoff atmosphere inside the Kia Center.
But the game was on NBATV. It was tucked away in the back corner of a busy holiday sports slate. The Magic were still on the outskirts of the conversation.
If Orlando has another strong run through group play in the NBA Cup this year, no one will be able to ignore them this time.
The Magic have a chance to make a statement in the 2024 NBA Cup
The NBA released its schedule for the NBA Cup on Tuesday and gave the Magic a big game as part of the league's early-season showcase. The Orlando Magic will close NBA Cup group play on TNT against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden on the final day of group play.
If the Magic have a run through the NBA Cup like they did last year, they will have their chance to clinch their group and spot in the knockout rounds on one of the biggest stages the league has to offer. A nationally televised game at Madison Square Garden.
To say the least, for an attention-starved Magic team, this is a big moment and a big opportunity to start changing the narrative around the team. Especially early in the season, this is a game that could greatly change how everyone around the league perceives them.
It is a big stage for a young team to say the least.
This is what the NBA Cup is clearly for. It is an early season reason to drum up interest in the season. But it is also an opportunity for young teams—and every team—to get experience playing games with stakes early in the season.
That is how the Magic took it last year. They said even deep into the spring how the lessons from the In-Season Tournament helped them prepare for the end of the playoffs—they lamented their poor play in their In-Season Tournament opener against the Brooklyn Nets.
Orlando will get put to the test early with that this year. And remember the group play games count as regular season games.
The Orlando Magic will open NBA Cup action on Nov. 12 against the Charlotte Hornets inside the Kia Center. They then take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 15 in their final home game in group play. The Orlando Magic then wait two weeks to return to group play with a Nov. 29 (Black Friday) matchup at Brooklyn against the Brooklyn Nets.
They conclude group play on the final day of group play games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 3.
The Magic, Knicks, and Sixers' presence in Group A seemingly makes this the "group of death" in the Eastern Conference. There are three real contenders to advance out of the group.
It seems unlikely that the Magic would not come to Madison Square Garden with something on the line. It is hard to imagine that Orlando would be eliminated from group play for this nationally televised game.
Even if there are no NBA Cup stakes for that game, the Magic will spend the early part of the season trying to prove they deserve to be in the conversation of up-and-coming contenders to challenge the Celtics.
A win over the Knicks on national TV would put themselves in that conversation. It would shout it in fact.
A loss will not affect them much—there is no shame in losing to this Knicks team. But it will be a missed opportunity to open the nation's eyes to the Magic as a quality team and potential contender.
Orlando should have other national TV appearances too when the full schedule comes out Thursday. This will not be the Magic's only chance to make a major statement.
But this early December game will have a lot riding on it. There may be no greater stage for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and the Magic to make a national statement than this one.
No game during the course of the season is really bigger than any other—they all count the same in the end. But this one will come with a lot of attention. For Magic fans, there may not be a bigger game on the schedule already.