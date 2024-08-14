Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Cup schedule: Full list of games
By Elaine Blum
The NBA Cup is back for the second consecutive season after last year's success. Last season, the NBA Cup ended with a final between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers. It was a chance for LeBron James to add another item to his resume and an opportunity for the Pacers to announce their arrival as a competitive team.
The Orlando Magic finished second in their group last season behind only the Boston Celtics. This time around, the Magic won't have to face the Boston Celtics in group play but will have some tough matchups against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.
Orlando Magic 2024 NBA Cup schedule: Full list of games
The Magic are in East Group A with the New York Knicks. Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets.
Tuesday, Nov. 12: Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 15: Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers (7 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Magic @ Brooklyn Nets (7:30 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic @ New York Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Where to watch the Magic play in the 2024 NBA Cup
Only one of the Magic's NBA Cup games will be on national TV. The final matchup against the New York Knicks will be on TNT. That is not entirely surprising, but not putting the Magic's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on national TV seems like a missed opportunity.
What will happen if the Magic advance past the group play?
Eight teams will advance past the group play stage—the winners of each group and two wild cards. Wild Cards are the team in each conference that has the best record amongst teams that finished second in their group.
If the Magic are one of those eight teams, they will advance to the knockout round and play single-elimination games to decide who will move on to the Championship game in Las Vegas on Dec. 17.
While it won't be easy for the Magic to win their group, they definitely have a reasonable chance. The Magic should be the favorites in both games against the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets, and the Philadelphia 76ers' success hinges largely on the health of their star players. Still, this is a chance for the Magic to make a statement.
Is the NBA Cup the same thing as the In-Season Tournament?
Last year, the NBA Cup still went by the name In-Season Tournament. Since then, it has been rebranded to the Emirates NBA Cup.