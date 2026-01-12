Moe Wagner's return lifts everyone's spirits

Moe Wagner went to the scorer's table late in the first quarter Sunday, and the crowd at the Kia Center got excited. After more than a year away from the team, rehabbing a torn ACL, Wagner was preparing to take the floor again.

No player has represented the rise of this Orlando Magic team more than Wagner. He was rescued from the league's trash bin and carved out a vital role for this team. He had become essential.

Fans let him feel that love when he was introduced on opening night. Only the returning Jalen Suggs seemed to get a louder ovation that evening. Wagner is as important to Orlando's heart as any other player.

So just as you would expect to hear the cheers, you could hear the groans when there was a false start on Wagner entering the game. Officials did not let him check in at the first dead ball. Coach Jamahl Mosley had to pull Moe Wagner back to the bench and try again.

But Wagner got his moment of appreciation. Fans got to welcome him back after more than a year away.

And then . . . Wagner got back to work.

He did not want to make a big deal of his return. The same workmanlike doggedness that got him to this point -- both recovering from his injury and into a key role with the Magic -- was the same approach he wanted to this return game.

It was just another day for Wagner.

"Honestly, I tried to stay away from the emotional part the best that I can," Moe Wagner said after Sunday's win over the New Orleans Pelicans. "Just another day, and you have a game today. Obviously, it means a lot to them. I'm kind of relieved now that I got it over with. I'm excited we got it over with, and we can act like it never happened."

Wagner has needed the approach of taking things day-by-day. That is life recovering from a torn ACL and coming back from a major injury. It is a lot of long days of making small steps. Wagner has been intently focused on the daily work.

The game was a reward, but it was just another day.

Not just another day

But it was not just another day. Moe Wagner brought back the same intensity and energy that made him so beloved.

Mosley has often joked that Wagner wakes up with 10 points. That almost proved to be true with Wagner scoring eight points in 9:49, playing two stints (one in each half). Wagner had a lot of the same moments he had last year, catching the ball on a hard roll, setting a hard screen and finishing through contact.

The shot was clearly not there yet, missing both of his 3-point attempts. But Wagner was clearly getting his feet wet.

What matters for the Orlando Magic is the energy he provides. In a pair of plays in the third quarter, Wagner provided the energy that the team needed.

He and Desmond Bane trapped Trey Murphy III near mid-court and forced a steal. Wagner started to rile up the fans after the play. He said it seemed like a moment the team needed an energy lift. That is his role too.

That is a big part of his role.

"I kind of missed it," Tristan da Silva said after Sunday's win. "He brings a certain joy and certain energy to the game that has definitely been missed. I'm just happy for him to perform the way he performed today and be comfortable out there and playing the same game he played when he went out. Obviously a little rusty, but not to the extent you would expect after a whole year."

Wagner is only going to keep improving as he builds stamina and gets more games under his belt. The Magic are certainly hopeful that he will bring back the same scoring production to boost a bench that has struggled to find its rhythm this season and bring the energy the team has also struggled with.

Wagner is simply someone who only knows how to play hard. And that is a trait that defined the Magic. It is why Wagner is one of the spiritual centers for this team.

"Just the joy of playing the game. Just to have the privilege and the honor of being out after being out for so long, our guys embraced that," Jamahl Mosley said after Sunday's win. "It's a privilege to get out here and play. Not a right. He took advantage of it. The crowd's energy toward Moe helped us out."

Even in his first game back, he provided a major lift.

One day at a time

Moe Wagner is still taking everything one day at a time. He was relieved to get through this day, excited for the team's upcoming trip to Berlin, and the next time he can get on the court.

Wagner would be the first to say that this is still part of his process of returning. It is still the same mindset as rehab -- stacking good days and slowly improving and gaining confidence.

It was a long road back for him from this major injury.

As much as he might try to downplay it, this was a major step for him. One that was a long time coming and one they were eagerly waiting for.

"It was awesome to see him back out there," Franz Wagner said after Sunday's game. "I'm kind of in the same boat as Moe, I'm relieved everything went well, and he had a good game. The whole family was nervous going into the day. In the process, you just want to be supporting and read where Moe's mind is at and act accordingly and help him out. Really happy that tonight went well."

The Orlando Magic are slowly starting to become whole. Franz Wagner said he is hopeful to be able to play Thursday, but is working hard and doing more on the court in preparation for his return.

Orlando is eager to see this team fully healthy.

The Magic will take this small measure of a return. They were happy to see Wagner back and could already feel his impact clearly.