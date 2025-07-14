Magic can solidify grand aspirations with one last offseason move

The Orlando Magic are dangerously close to competing with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Franz Wagner form one of the best on-paper trios in the NBA, and Wendell Carter Jr., Tyus Jones, and Jalen Suggs lead a postseason-caliber supporting cast.

In the pursuit of depth and veteran leadership, however, there's one last move Orlando should consider: A trade for Washington Wizards defensive ace Marcus Smart.

Smart, 31, has been at the heart of trade speculation throughout the entire 2025 offseason. It's not necessarily that he lacks value in Washington's locker room, but instead that he has an expiring contract which the Wizards may hope to turn into a long-term asset.

If the Magic can find a way to pull a trade for Smart off, then it would behoove them to explore the cost of doing business.

Smart may not be the player he was when he won the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year award, but he continues to hold value. The unfortunate hurdle, of course, is that he's played just 54 games over the past two seasons—arguably the best explanation for why he hasn't been traded yet.

The Magic are in a unique position to take a chance on Smart, however, and potentially bolster their defense and locker room with an experienced postseason player.

Marcus Smart could be Orlando's missing piece for a deep playoff run

Smart boasts 108 games of postseason experience—an invaluable truth the Magic must at least consider. For perspective: Bane and Jones are tied for second on the roster in career postseason games played with a matching 27.

After losing in the first round of the playoffs in back to back seasons, it's hard to view 2025-26 as anything other than second round or bust for the Magic—making Smart's experience worth pursuing.

Furthermore, Smart's defensive acumen continues to be a valuable weapon. Orlando is one of the best teams in the NBA at preventing opponents from scoring, but there can never be too many willing defenders on one roster.

That at least beckons the question: Could the Magic potentially acquire Smart and move off of the next four years of Jonathan Isaac's contract in one fell swoop?

On the court, the transition from Isaac to Smart would prioritize leadership and experience. Off of it, it would represent a chance to get out of the one contract Orlando is struggling to justify. They can part ways in 2026, but would still owe a guaranteed $8 million against the cap.

Unfortunately, convincing Washington or a third team to take on Isaac's contract could require Orlando having to part with some degree of draft capital.

If the Magic are willing to pay the cost, however, then they would be positioning themselves to make the leap they're hoping to. A burden would still exist on the up-and-comers to take a step forward, but Smart would be a win-now acquisition with the defensive acumen and experience to alleviate pressure.

There's undeniable risk involved in a trade of this nature, but the Wizards lack leverage and the Magic appear to be the right veteran away from making a leap.