Magic roster looks deeper than anticipated due to Summer League breakouts

The Orlando Magic have orchestrated an offseason that has the franchise on the fast track to winning a playoff series for the first time since 2010. It traded for Desmond Bane and signed Tyus Jones in a pair of moves that instantly improved the quality of the backcourt and the reliability of the team's three-point shooting.

Beyond that duo and the quartet of Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, and Franz Wagner, however, uncertainty persisted.

Goga Bitadze is a solid backup center, but he played just 3.7 minutes per game during the 2025 NBA Playoffs. Anthony Black has otherworldly upside, but his 15.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc during the postseason left some pondering how close he is to realizing his potential.

Even Jonathan Isaac was limited to 13.8 minutes per game during the playoffs—thus rounding a series of well-founded concerns into form.

Thankfully, Summer League has offered an early reason for optimism in Orlando. Three potential rotational assets are active in Las Vegas, with all of Tristan Da Silva, Noah Penda, and Jase Richardson stepping into the spotlight.

Thankfully for the Magic, all three have delivered when their number has been called—a promising sign that they may do the same in 2025-26.

Magic's Summer League standouts all have potential roles in rotation

Orlando began its Las Vegas Summer League tenure with an 84-81 loss to the Sacramento Kings. Da Silva gave the franchise reason to overlook the loss., however, when posted 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and a block on 8-of-15 shooting in just 28 minutes of action.

The next time out, Da Silva came up with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block against the Toronto Raptors—offering yet another reminder of his well-rounded two-way value.

Richardson was right there with him, posting 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field and a 2-of-3 mark from beyond the mark in the Las Vegas opener. He then posted 19 points, four assists, and two blocks against the Raptors.

Penda added eight points, four assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 26 minutes against Sacramento, and nine points, 14 rebounds, two assists, three steals, and a block against Toronto.

In both Summer League games, the Magic's recent draft picks showed out and displayed remarkable potential. Da Silva lived up to his billing as a do-it-all modern forward, while Richardson was electric as a scorer and Penda showcased the ability that made him an early second-round pick.

In the process, that trio of first and second-year players reminded the Magic that they have reason to believe in the depth of the roster.

Even if consistency is an issue, their collective efforts should amount to a positive impact in 2025-26. They can complement the core of Banchero, Bane, Carter, Jones, Suggs, and Wagner with supplemental efforts that could, over time, become more reliable.

Summer League only proves so much, but if it's meant to act as a proof of concept for having talent in the rotation, Orlando can walk away labeling this endeavor a success.