Magic should target veteran point guard after Jimmy Butler trade

The NBA has been busy the last few days. After blockbuster trades that moved Luka Doncic, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, and Zach LaVine, the next domino has fallen. Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors as part of a massive deal that also involves the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons.

The Heat got Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, P.J. Tucker, and a 2025 first-round pick in return for Butler. Meanwhile, Dennis Schröder is headed to the Utah Jazz, and Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson to the Detroit Pistons. This deal may not seem overly significant for the Orlando Magic, but there is an opportunity for the team here.

The Magic still need offensive help and could get it from the Utah Jazz now. Dennis Schröder has been on the move a lot this season. He started the season with the Brooklyn Nets before being traded to the Warriors. Now, he was traded again and might very well be on the move one more time.

The Magic could pursue Dennis Schröder before the trade deadline

The Jazz currently have the second-worst record in the Western Conference and are clearly pursuing a high draft pick more than anything else. They don’t necessarily need a veteran point guard like Schröder and will likely jump at the opportunity to get rid of his expiring contract.

The Magic, on the other hand, could use Schröder. They have reached the point in their rebuild that requires them to make moves and build out the roster around Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. The Magic still need an offensive-minded guard, and Schröder could be just that without requiring the Magic to make a move that would completely change the way they play in the middle of the season.

For his career, Schröder averages 14 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent from three, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He can create shots for himself and his teammates while also knocking down the occasional three. On top of that, Schröder is a good defender at the guard spot and would fit the Magic’s defensive identity. He also has chemistry with Franz Wagner from their time together on the German national team. He could be a solid option if the Magic do not want to make a giant move right now.

Only adding Schröder to the roster wouldn’t be enough to suddenly turn the Magic into one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference—they still desperately need 3-point shooting—but it could still help the team. It would give them another ball handler to run the offense and an offensive boost off the bench. The only traditional point guard the Magic currently have on the roster is Cory Joseph, and he is not a part of the regular rotation. Schröder, on the other hand, could play a significant role on this team, especially if the Magic cannot get a deal for a star or a younger guard done.