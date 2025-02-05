Why Coby White is the perfect trade target for the Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have fallen to eighth place in the Eastern Conference and have a 1-9 record in their last 10 games. The NBA trade deadline is on Thursday. The goal is to add an offensive punch that will help the team in the short term, but also make sense for the team in the long term. The Chicago Bulls are set to begin their long-awaited rebuild by having a fire sale. They already traded away Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls will likely continue to break down their roster, making this the perfect time for the Magic to trade for Coby White.

White would be a great fit with the Magic for several reasons.

For starters, White is only 24 years old and could be the offensive boost the team needs for the short and long term. White is averaging 18.4 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting from the field and 36.6 from three. White is attempting 8.3 attempts from three a game, providing the volume and the shooting ability the Magic need from beyond the arc.

Coby White offers more than just the right stats

White would also fit alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as White can play off and on the ball. White has shown the ability to create shots for himself and others, averaging 4.6 assists per game. At the same time, White has played off of LaVine and Lonzo Ball this season. The ability to create offense while also being able to play off the teams' stars is exactly what the Magic are looking for at the moment. Additionally, trading for White would allow Jalen Suggs to be moved back to the shooting guard position.

Defensively, White has good size, as he is listed at 6'5, and the ability to contribute on that side of the ball as well. The Bulls may not be a good defensive team, ranking 26th in defensive rating in the league, but White has shown the willingness and ability to defend and would fit in next to Suggs in the backcourt. Plus, the Magic have enough capable defenders to make up for any potential shortcomings on that end of the floor.

Another thing to consider at the trade deadline will be the contract. White is making $12 million this season and will earn $12.8 million in 2026. White wouldn’t handicap the Magic financially and would still give Orlando room to pay their players while having the ability to improve the team. It's also important to note that Orlando still controls all of their picks and has a Denver Nuggets top-4 protected 2025 first and the ability to swap picks with the Phoenix Suns in 2026.

The Orlando Magic need to add an offensive threat that will fit the team in the short and long term. The Magic have the assets and draft capital to go for multiple targets before the trade deadline on Thursday. They should look no further than Coby White, as the Bulls look to rebuild and the Magic are looking to save their season and take another step towards the future.