Magic quickly reminding NBA why they're still on the cusp of massive breakthrough

It's been an up-and-down start to the season for the Orlando Magic in 2025-26. But even despite a 3-4 start to the campaign, fans can take solace in the fact that this team is beating the opponents they're supposed to. The Magic have been a bit frustrating at times, but this characteristic proves that they are still on their way to the top.

If we go through Orlando's season results through the first seven games, they have largely taken care of the lower level teams while losing to the more solidified contenders in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have taken care of business against the Miami Heat at home, as well as the Charlotte Hornets and the Washington Wizards on the road. The losses have all come from teams that either were expected to be contenders in the preseason, or have risen to that level through the first two weeks of the season.

The teams in the expected contenders group being the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Detroit Pistons. The Chicago Bulls would fall into the category of a team that was not expected to be a winner before the season begin, but they've clearly been a surprise through the early part of the year.

The Magic are beating the teams they're supposed to beat

These specific results for Orlando clearly indicate that this team is taking care of business against the squads that are very clearly below their level. Where they are sometimes faltering is with the teams that are closer to their level of talent and ability. What that tells us is that the Magic are still right in the hunt when it comes to being among the top level squads in the East.

Being able to take care of business against the teams you should beat is a postseason-caliber quality. Continuing to dominate against lesser competition is going to provide the platform for Orlando upon which a true contender can then be built.

Essentially what I'm saying is, the Magic are still stacking positives on top of one another from a big picture perspective. Some teams that will go on to win playoff series in April and May might dominate right from the outset in October as well, but that's not exactly the norm, nor is it a requirement.

It would be far more concerning if Orlando were still struggling with teams like Washington when they are expected to finish among the top four or five in the conference come the end of the season. Things aren't perfect right now, but there's clearly a baseline that's been established which can make fans feel good about what's to come.