Magic have offseason asking price for long-rumored guard target

The Magic need some help offensively, preferably at the guard spot. Orlando currently ranks twenty-eighth in the league in offensive rating, ahead of only the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards. The Magic also rank last in the league in 3-point percentage and twenty-ninth in assists per game. Defensively, the Magic are still strong, putting up the second-best defensive rating in the league, but the offensive struggles have been holding the team back.

If the Magic want to take this team to the next level, they cannot solely rely on Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero to provide scoring and playmaking. Magic fans are well aware of that and have been eying several players who could help take the team to the next level offensively.

No player has appeared in more mock trades or rumors that connected him to the Orlando Magic than Anfernee Simons. Simons is currently in his seventh season with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 19.5 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 37.1 percent shooting on 8.4 3-point attempts per game, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.

His ability to score, space the floor, and dish out assists is exactly what the Magic need to boost their offense. Adding someone like Simons to the roster would take a massive weight off Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and put less pressure on Jalen Suggs to be a high-level scorer and playmaker while also leading the defense.

Anfernee Simons won’t come cheap this offseason

The Portland Trail Blazers have only won 28 games this season. While that is not a whole lot, it is already more than they won in the entire 2023-24 season. The team is getting better it seems, but is still in the middle of a rebuild. Moving Simons, who is “already” 25 and takes up minutes the Trail Blazers could instead give to Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, may be in the team’s best interest this offseason.

Simons is a solid player and could bring in significant assets, especially from a team as desperate for an offensive boost as the Magic.

On the Game Theory Podcast, Sam Vecenie and Bryce Simon discussed the Trail Blazers’ situation as well as the Magic’s potential interest in Simons this offseason. Vecenie even put a price tag on Simons.

“Orlando has two first-round picks this year,” Vecenie said. “If you’re Portland and you can get one of those first-round picks and, you know, maybe something else that you like for Simons…that’s kind of a win.”

The actual price depends on what “something else that you like” would be but the Magic should definitely consider moving at least one of their picks this year. They already have several young and inexperienced players on the roster—mainly Anthony Black, Tristan da Silva, and Jett Howard. What the Magic need right now is not more rookies but someone who can help turn the team into a legitimate playoff force.