Magic improving their shooting may solve multiple issues

3-point shooting is a big part of the modern NBA. This season, every team in the top three of each conference—except the Los Angeles Lakers—rank in the top ten in 3-point shooting across the league. Thus, the Magic’s struggles from three have been holding the team back. The Magic currently sport the worst 3-point percentage in the league, converting only 30.7 percent of their 35.2 attempts per game.

That needs to change, and everyone knows it. The Magic tried to address their lack of shooting in the 2024 offseason by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. It has not been enough. Caldwell-Pope is shooting a career-low 31.1 percent from three, and opponents are not overly worried about any other Magic player punishing them from behind the arc.

Adding more 3-point shooting to the roster after this season should be a priority for the Magic, as it may solve several of the team’s offensive issues.

If the Magic can improve their spacing, it will unlock the rest of the offense

3-point shooting is not the only issue that has plagued the Magic’s offense this offseason. They struggle to keep up with opponents in the scoring department despite their strong defense. Paolo Banchero is struggling with shooting efficiency. The team often cannot get the offense going, averages the second-fewest assists in the league, and has to rely on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to hit tough shots.

It may seem that 3-point shooting is only a small part of the Magic’s struggles but improving this one aspect could unlock the rest of the offense.

If the Magic can add several reliable 3-point threats, defenses would be forced to guard the perimeter instead of crowding the paint and zeroing in on Banchero and Wagner. That, in turn, should help Banchero improve his efficiency simply because he will have to take fewer tough shots.

Improved spacing will also make it easier to move the ball and get players open shots. On top of that, it would very likely allow Caldwell-Pope to have a bounce-back season and look like his old self again. Unless Gary Harris is playing, Caldwell-Pope is really the only player defenses have to worry about from three, and they can guard him tightly. That would not be as easy if the Magic had more reliable floor spacers.

Adding 3-point shooting is not the only thing the Magic must do this offseason—they also need an impactful point guard—but it will solve a lot of the team’s issues.