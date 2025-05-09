Franz Wagner stands out for skill few talk about

With the Orlando Magic in the spotlight, the national magnifying glass was back on the team. Everyone was watching the Magic to some degree and getting reintroduced to the nerd's favorite League Pass team to talk about (with that offense, who is actually watching them?).

There was talk of Paolo Banchero and his clear ascendancy. There was plenty of talk of the Magic's physicality and defensive prowess.

Then there was Franz Wagner.

The national media marveled at his ability to get to the basket and still score 25.8 points per game. But everyone's eyes turned to his shot and the apparent hitch that had developed since he returned from a torn oblique.

There will be plenty to say about that.

But the focus and obsession on Wagner's flaws hid a key area that makes him such a promising player beyond his incredible footwork and ability to finish downhill and near the basket. Wagner is one of the best defenders on one of the best defensive teams. Any efforts to target him or test him usually end poorly.

Wagner established himself not merely throughout this season but in the playoffs, especially as a key defensive centerpiece.

"His ability to take on all challenges, guarding the team's best players, scoring on the offensive side of the ball," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Game 5 about Franz Wagner. "Just his toughness and resilience to get things down no matter the circumstances."

Better with Franz

Measuring defense is notoriously tough, of course.

Franz Wagner averaged 1.7 "stocks" per game and was at 1.6 "stocks" per game in the Playoffs. He can rack up blocks and create plenty of steals to record defensive statistics.

Even some basic defensive stats do not paint a completely rosy picture. According to NBA.com's tracking stats, opponents shot 47.7 percent with Wagner as the primary defender, 1.1 percentage points better than expected.

In the Playoffs, the Boston Celtics shot 60.0 percent against Wagner, 14.4 percentage points better than expected in the series. In the playoff series, Franz Wagner ended up forcing eight turnovers total in the series, including five by Jayson Tatum. Tatum shot 2 for 7 from three with Wagner as the primary defender.

For the season, the Orlando Magic had a 105.8 defensive rating with Wagner on the floor -- 3.3 points per 100 possessions better than the Magic's second-rated defense at 109.1 points per 100 possessions. In the Playoffs, the Magic had a 115.1 defensive rating with Wagner on the floor, 2.3 points per 100 possessions better than the team's 117.3 average for the season.

With how much the Magic switched, it seemed like the Celtics were only attacking if he was the favored matchup. These statistics are an imperfect measure of defense. They do not hint at how vital Wagner ultimately was to the team's defense.

"It's incredibly tough to do what Franz does day in and day out, every game, every night," Anthony Black said after Game 3. "We've asked him to guard the best players most of the year in that starting lineup. With the load he has on offense, that's tough. We appreciate him. He's a great player. He's still young and figuring it out on both ends, and he's helping us win games down the stretch like he did tonight."

These kinds of stats are why many of the stat heads appreciate Wagner. He seems to be on the court when the Magic are playing their best.

Carrying a heavy burden

The Orlando Magic ask a lot from Franz Wagner at every turn. He carries a heavy offensive burden and that takes away from his defensive focus at times. But he is a big part of the defensive chain for Wagner.

Orlando leaned heavily on its two stars for everything. Paolo Banchero held a heavy offensive burden and main creation burden. Wagner helped support him on that front. But he added tougher defensive assignments to his plate.

Part of Wagner's potential is how he can do everything and play both sides of the ball.

"I think Franz has been really solid for us," Banchero said before Game 5. "His attitude, his approach to each and every game. he is doing whatever it takes for the team on both sides of the floor. That's why we love him. He's a selfless player. He's willing to guard the best player on the other team and then also do a lot for us on offense as well."

Franz Wagner likely took on more of a defensive burden and responsibility with Jalen Suggs out, sharing it with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the starting lineup. That might explain why Wagner's defensive numbers do not stand out.

But anyone watching the tape can see the impact he makes as a one-on-one defender and how surprisingly dangerous he was as a help defender. Wagner is stronger than he looks, and he absorbs contact well as he slides into position.

It is the same kind of strength that helps him weave through traffic on offense and get to his flip shots and floaters. It is how he has survived so well without a consistent jumper.

It is how he powered through the end of Game 3 with two critical baskets over Kristaps Porzingis to deliver the Magic their lone playoff win. Teammates admire his poise and precision in everything he does.

Wagner is a winning player for everything he does.

"Franz is a special player," Wendell Carter said after Game 3. "His IQ for the game is at such a high level. He understands situations very well. We knew, at least I did, he was going to make the right play, whether that was scoring it, throwing to and kicking it. They allowed him to play one-on-one, we were all confident he was going to get a bucket or at least a great shot. In Franz we trust for sure."

Wagner will need to add to his game. But the Magic have the utmost respect for him. They trust his preparation and the detail he brings to the game. That is not just for his offensive acumen but for his defense too.

Everyone has faith he will improve his shooting and find his way to become a three-level scorer again.

But he will be more than a three-level scorer. He should be a two-way player and one of the best defenders among All-Stars in the league. That is the potential Wagner clearly has and has clearly shown.