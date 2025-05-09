Wake up call the Magic must answer to take the next step around Paolo and Franz

The Orlando Magic need more talent and depth to avoid wasting the primes of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They are a young team with clear flaws. The Magic made the playoffs for the second straight year but were quickly dispatched in the first round again. Changes must come this offseason or the Magic’s future will quickly go from bright to murky.

Orlando desperately needs a point guard to become a serious title contender. Cory Joseph was starting and playing significant minutes in the playoffs. Yes, Jalen Suggs was injured, but that is no excuse. Not having a better backup plan than a career 20-minute-per-game player in his mid-30s is a problem.

The wake-up call was losing for the second time in the first round. Orlando bet on improvement from their young talent and the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to take the next step. It didn’t work. Now, the front office must make changes to beef up their roster.

Magic must attack weaknesses to build title-contending roster

Orlando hoped Banchero and Wagner could take over as the primary creator, but both are best in a secondary role. The Magic had Joseph in the starting five in hopes of getting any playmaking help possible. This is the first area to address this offseason.

Orlando has leaned hard into their defensive identity. They added KCP to get some shooting and defense on the wing, but the Magic finished last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage this season. They need shooters and reliable depth too.

It is time to make trades. The front office cannot be afraid to send out draft capital and young talent for players ready to help immediately. Franz’s extension kicks in next season and Paolo will get a significant raise in the 2026-27 campaign. Their roster is about to get significantly more expensive, so it is now or never to make massive upgrades.

Making minor additions in free agency won’t be enough. The Magic need a difference-making point guard, more shooting, and depth to take the next step. Those moves are only coming via trade. The Magic’s front office is not known as aggressive in that market, but it is now or never in building a title challenger. The added pressure should change things.

The Orlando Magic face a crucial offseason in building their roster. Do they answer the call and become a serious threat? Orlando hasn’t won a playoff series since 2010. They have the core pieces of a special group. It is all about enhancing the roster around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Hopefully, this is finally the time when the franchise makes a splash and goes to the next level.