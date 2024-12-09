Franz Wagner's injury is a setback, but not the end of the Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley did not think much of it as trainers worked on Franz Wagner on the sideline during the second half of Friday's game in Philadelphia. It is not abnormal for players to get a tweak or something looked at during a game. Even Franz Wagner said this is the time of year when players start to feel the little hits and nicks that occur throughout the season.
Injuries are part of the game. Few players play in all 82 games.
But it was impossible for everyone's heart not to break when the news came down.
Franz Wagner had torn his right oblique, the same rare basketball injury Paolo Banchero suffered in late October and is slowly working his way back from. Wagner is out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.
The first place the team has to be is to mourn. It has to be sad for Wagner and frustrating that all of his hard work and gains he made will get temporarily put on the shelf. Everyone needed to take a moment to grieve and feel for Wagner as he prepared for the long road ahead to return.
For a lot of Saturday, it started to feel like the world was crumbling around the Magic. Their bright start was screeching to a jeering halt. Wagner's start was screeching to a halt.
Everyone needed a moment to process it all and go through those stages of frustration and grief.
And then, everyone had to start moving forward. There was a game on Sunday night. And Wagner's season is far from over.
"You kind of go through stages when you get that bad news," Wagner said before Sunday's game. "I did that yesterday [Saturday]. I was frustrated yesterday. I thought today it was all about seeing the positive in it and also reflect on how we are doing as a team and myself and see what the next steps are. Talking to these guys I thought it was really cool all the support from everybody that I got. Just realized I have to get through this the best that I can. Obviously, it's not ideal. But that's how the season goes."
Missing a star
It is obviously not ideal. The Orlando Magic are losing their top player since Paolo Banchero's injury and Banchero is still likely out for a few more weeks from his own return from a torn oblique—he is still doing some light court work and movement according to Mosley.
Franz Wagner is averaging 24.4 points per game, 5.6 rebounds per game and 5.7 assists per game. Since Banchero's injury, he has been the dominant force for the Magic's offense, averaging 26.1 points per game, 6.0 rebounds per game and 6.3 assists per game.
All concerns of whether Wagner could take over games as the lead star got pushed to the side as the Magic went 13-7 in the past 20 games without Banchero, remaining in third in the Eastern Conference. Wagner recorded eight games of 30 or more points, surpassing his season total from last season through a week past the quarter mark of the season.
Wagner was set for his first All-Star Game.
"It's extremely tough for him," Jamahl Mosley said before Sunday's game. "You're heart breaks for guys with how hard they work. You know the goals they have, you know exactly what they're doing to put themselves in the best position to be successful and what they're doing for the team. That's where it's tough. This is a tied-together group. It really stinks for him because of what he has been doing and the preparation and the work and how he had been playing."
It feels like everything was collapsing around them. But Wagner said there is no one to blame for it. Injuries happen and the team has to see the positives in it. It has to find a way to push forward.
Orlando remains in third in the Eastern Conference. And even with a tougher schedule ahead, a lot of games come at home. There may be an adjustment period without the two star players, but the Magic will settle in. They will find their way to play.
Prepared by committee
This is something Jamahl Mosley hopes his team has been prepared for. They rallied, after all, following Paolo Banchero's injury to maintain their spot in the Eastern Conference.
Mosley preaches playing by committee so often. This is a test of the team's culture.
"I think it really goes to being able to live the things that you speak," Mosley said before Sunday's game. "With this group, you always say next man up and by committee. This is the real version of it. These are guys going down with unique situations and unique circumstances. So it just goes to show you always have to stay ready. You never know. There are 82 games in a season and you never know what's going to happen. You're preparations, you're focus and you're staying ready ability is on full display any time something happens in the season."
Nobody is going to feel sorry for this Orlando Magic team. And the Magic cannot feel sorry for themselves either. The games continue and players need to step up. They still have to play to their standards and that will not change.
Even though Wagner is one of the best defenders on the team, Orlando is still one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third in defensive rating. The Magic still expect to defend at a high level.
That will be the heart of the team finding and maintaining success. Everyone sees that.
The Magic will need several players to step up—from Jalen Suggs taking on a larger offensive role to players like Jett Howard or Cole Anthony sliding into the rotation to fill in minutes Franz Wagner has left behind.
Nobody can replace what Wagner or Banchero does. That is a consistent message. They cannot try to be the players they lost. They have to be themselves when given more opportunity. Even if they are asked to do more.
Orlando must have confidence they can slide in and fill in. It is truly the next man up.
"I think it will be a challenge for the team," Wagner said before Sunday's game. "But with that comes a lot of opportunity as well. I think it is definitely an opportunity for a lot of guys to step in and get a lot more playing time. The way our roster is we have so many talented guys that sometimes don't get enough time. This will be good for them."
At least early on, the Magic have to admit and accept there will be growing pains as they figure out how to play together again with these new lineups. Mosley will have to experiment to find the right player combinations.
But ultimately, the Magic will be better for this when they are whole again.
Waiting to be whole
Like with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner will be back. He is expected to be reevaluated in four weeks. That does not make it any easier a pill to swallow.
Wagner is a competitor. And even he had to admit the positives he sees for this team are relative. Everyone would rather have a fully healthy team. Nobody wants to sit out.
But things could be worse. These could be season-ending injuries. Orlando knows both Banchero and Wagner will be healthy. The team will get both back in plenty of time before the playoffs. The Magic will have a chance to rebuild themselves.
And this team knows it can beat anybody in the league when fully healthy again. That time will come—even if it is in late January or early February. That is something to look forward to.