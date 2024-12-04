Orlando Magic's next 8 games mark one of toughest stretches in the league
There is no time to hang your head.
The Orlando Magic don't have time to lick their wounds after losing an NBA Cup game against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks. The Magic will still advance to the Knockout Rounds but the game was about more than just that. Matchup up on TNT with one of the other top teams in the Eastern Conference presented an opportunity for the Magic to prove themselves. In the end, they were not ready.
The Magic cannot allow that loss to get them down, though. They have to get ready for one of the toughest eight-game stretches in the NBA, starting tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Magic have a tough schedule ahead of them
The Philadelphia 76ers are on a two-game winning streak after beating the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets. They are likely planning on getting revenge on Magic after losing to Orlando 98-86 while Paolo Banchero watched from the bench back in November.
Shortly after that game, the Magic have to play the 76ers once again inside of their building on Friday, December 5th. These are two games that we will show more about the Banchero-less team in Central Florida. If they win both games, they put themselves in a great position for early positioning against one of the teams predicted to make a playoff run before the season. The Magic should leave the series up 2-1.
The Magic travel back to the Kia Center after those two games against the 76ers to face a Phoenix Suns team that will be looking for revenge as well. Orlando defeated the Suns rather convincingly on their homecourt without Banchero in the lineup. This is the last matchup of the year between the two teams, and players like Devin Booker will be looking forward to scoring more than the 17 points he scored in the first matchup. The Magic haven't lost at home, so they should take this one from the Suns.
After that, the road doesn't get any easier, as the Magic will have to travel to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The Bucks are on a roll, winning their last seven games, and will be a matchup nightmare for the Banchero-less Magic. Franz Wagner will have to play out of his mind just for the Magic to have a chance.
Next, the Magic will come back to the Kia Center to host the best team in the West: the Oklahoma City Thunder. This game will probably have the players from Orlando hyped up because they know they can test their abilities against one of the best teams in the NBA. It will be a test of wills, and it will more than likely still be played without Banchero in the lineup. This is a game that the Magic are at risk of losing due to them not being at full strength.
On December 21, the Magic have to play their instate rival the Miami Heat, a team that is looking to start a winning streak to climb the standings. The Heat currently sit at seventh in the Eastern Conference and will be looking for revenge after losing their home opener to the Magic. This time they will get a different squad but the results should be the same.
Two days before Christmas, the Magic get a lump of coal in their stockings as they face the defending champions. The medical staff for the Magic may clear Banchero to play in the matchup against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but the coaches might hold him back for this game. If the Magic hold him out, they have no shot against Boston. If Banchero plays, the Magic will have an opportunity to shock the world a day before Christmas Eve. That would be a nice early Christmas gift to all the fans in Central Florida.
Two days after Christmas, the Magic play the team that they just lost to in an epic rematch, hopefully one that features Banchero. The New York Knicks come to town after Christmas to take on the Magic inside the Kia Center. This one should be must-see TV as two of the best teams in the Eastern Conference collide. It will hopefully be a closer game than the most recent matchup.
The Magic's next eight games are probably one of the toughest eight-game stretches in the league, but they should leave no worse than .500—a record that would put them at 19-12 at worst.