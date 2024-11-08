Eastern Conference rival’s early struggles prove Magic dodged a bullet this summer
By Elaine Blum
When the Magic entered the 2024 offseason, spirits were high. The team went to the playoffs for the first time with the young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs, and pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games. On top of that, the Magic had plenty of cap space available.
They could have made a big move. Rumors linked them to veterans and former All-Stars Paul George and Klay Thompson—two of the biggest free agents on the market. Thompson could have been the solution to the Magic’s shooting struggles, and George could have given the Magic an experienced two-way star to help Banchero carry the offensive load while not compromising the defense too much. He was most fans’ preferred option.
In the end, neither ended up in Orlando. The Magic did not want to make a big move they were not ready for yet, and the two veterans seemingly felt more drawn to other teams.
Plenty of people were disappointed with the Magic’s lack of big moves, but so far it looks like Orlando dodged a bullet.
Injuries are already derailing the 76ers’ season
The Magic are struggling right now, trying to figure out how to stay afloat without Paolo Banchero. And yet, their struggles are nothing compared to the 76ers’ issues. Philadelphia has only won one game so far and is currently the worst team in the Eastern Conference.
The reason is that the team’s stars were not healthy to start the season. Joel Embiid has not played at all yet, and Paul George only suited up for two games so far. The 76ers lost both of those games.
Everyone knew that this was a risk going into the season. Both Embiid and George have been struggling with injuries for a while now, and the 76ers would have their work cut out for them trying to keep both healthy throughout the season. Nevertheless, they were still one of the teams projected to rule the Eastern Conference.
The 76ers’ sheer amount of star power was supposed to put them ahead of less experienced teams like the Magic and Pacers. After all, Philadelphia features three All-Stars between Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Meanwhile, the Magic only have one player who has made an All-Star team so far and decided to pursue a role player during the offseason rather than a star.
Considering George’s early injuries and the 76ers’ struggles, it seems the Magic dodged a bullet. The overall results of the two team’s offseason moves depend on whether the 76ers can come back from their 1-6 start and whether the Magic can figure out a way to play better without Banchero.