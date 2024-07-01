Magic's Eastern Conference competition just became a whole lot stronger
By Elaine Blum
The domino everyone has been waiting for has finally fallen. Paul George is officially leaving the LA Clippers to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers. Adrian Wojnarowski just broke the news that the nine-time All-Star has agreed on a four-year, $212 million max contract with the 76ers.
While the Magic were out of the running for George as soon as they signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, this is still a blow. The Eastern Conference is considered the significantly weaker conference in the current NBA. One team just got a whole lot better, though.
The Philadelphia 76ers were supposed to be a contender last season. Due to Joel Embiid's injury trouble, that didn't happen, however. Now, the 76ers will be back stronger than ever if everyone is healthy for the majority of the season.
Joel Embiid is an MVP candidate whenever he steps onto the court. Tyrese Maxey has improved greatly and is now an All-Star caliber player. Paul George might just be the missing piece to the puzzle. All they need is some injury luck.
The Eastern Conference is quickly getting stronger
The Magic are the youngest team competing for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Their only All-Star is not even 22 years old yet. Last season, they took the league by surprise, but that won't happen anymore. If the Magic's playoff appearance didn't put them on the map, the attention from Paul George in free agency did.
Teams will bring their A-Game to the Magic every game next season, and while the East might not be quite as terrifying as the West, there are some real powerhouses.
The Boston Celtics aren't going anywhere and are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. Indiana got tremendous confidence from their Eastern Conference Finals run and will have a full season of Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton playing together. You cannot count out a Milwaukee team with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard or the Miami Heat. The Cleveland Cavaliers still have a great collection of young talent, and the New York Knicks will be competing for a top seed as well.
Plus, the 76ers just became a lot stronger by signing Paul George. Barring some serious injuries to key players, the 2024-25 season should be incredibly competitive in both conferences.