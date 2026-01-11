Desmond Bane is making himself at home in Orlando

There is one thing that Desmond Bane is certainly still getting used to in his new home in Orlando: The weather.

Coming home to 75 degrees in January is a nice change of pace from where Bane grew up and played previously in Memphis for the early part of his career. With all the travel, coming home to warm temperatures is certainly quite the relief and a nice part of the job being in Orlando.

Orlando has indeed started to feel like home for Bane. And there is no bigger sign of that than the warm welcome Bane seems to get everywhere he goes.

The Orlando Magic's acquisition of Bane in the summer seemed to reignite passion and excitement for the team. Immediately, everyone believed Bane would unlock something new for the Magic. Those expectations have not wavered.

And Bane still brings a lot of excitement everywhere he goes. He said he has felt the love from the moment he set foot in Orlando.

"It's strong. There's fans all over the place that love Magic basketball and really support Magic basketball," Bane said Saturday. "It has been nothing but love from the start."

Desmond Bane is meeting with fans at the SoDo Planet Fitness this afternoon. There was a line wrapping the building. A lot of excited Magic fans. pic.twitter.com/IqdGlgpdnU — Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) January 10, 2026

Bane felt that love, especially on Saturday when he stopped by the SoDo Planet Fitness to sign autographs and interact with fans. The line to meet Bane wrapped around the building. He was signing autographs for easily 45-60 minutes, well past the end time posted on the advertisement flyers.

Everyone seemed eager to fist-bump Bane and share what big fans they were of the team. There were custom Bane photos, depicting him as the Batman villain, and plenty of kids looking up to him and sharing their basketball dreams.

This was a promotional event, but establishing a connection to the fan base was clearly something important for Bane.

"It's the only way you become part of the community," Bane said at the event Saturday. "Them coming to basketball games is one way to be around. But there is not too much stuff that is personable about that. These appearances and these experiences are huge."

Getting to know Bane

Orlando Magic fans have gotten to know Desmond Bane's game pretty well.

It has been an up-and-down season for Bane in his first season with the Magic. He has not quite found his 3-point shooting stroke yet or made the imapct from three the team hoped for.

Bane is averaging 19.0 points per game, the lowest since his rookie year but only 0.2 points per game fewer than last year. He is shooting a career-worst 34.0 percent from three on 5.0 3-point attempts per game, the fewest attempts since his rookie year.

Bane has felt more comfortable with his new team after a rocky start. But the injuries have forced him on the ball a bit more than the Magic perhaps intended initially. He has been a bigger downhill attacker in the offense.

The adjustment to a new team and a new city has been rockier than everyone anticipated, but not too surprising. Bane has found his groove a bit more, averaging 20.2 points per game and shooting 36.5 percent from three in the last 15 games (since Franz Wagner's injury).

Bane has come up big with game-winning shots against the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. The Magic know he will continue to improve as he gets more comfortable in Orlando. That comfort is growing and growing.

The hope is that the impending return of Franz Wagner and eventually Jalen Suggs will open up more 3-point attempts to take more advantage of that skill.

Start of a long relationship

Whatever struggles Desmond Bane has had this year, he has not sweat it. Neither have fans who still believe in what he brings to the team and how much it will matter with the team's postseason ambitions.

Bane has never had an inch of panic or concern about his play as he got comfortable. Everyone within the team seems to understand that this is a long-term relationship and Bane's impact will be felt throughout the journey.

Everyone knows he has three more years left on his contract. That is three years of getting comfortable and learning how to play with his new teammates. Comfort that is coming this year as the team gets healthier.

Bane is also one of the veterans on the team at 27 years old. He is one of two players who have been out of the first round on this team. They will be leaning on that leadership and expertise later in the season.

That is among the reasons Bane wants to connect to his new city. He has often been a big voice on the team already. Fans have flocked to this team since his arrival because of what they believe he can represent to the team.

Everyone is still excited about what this team can become because of Bane.

Bane is happy to meet with the fans in his new city for that reason. He is happy to have that interaction and return the love.

This relationship is just getting started. And Bane is just now getting comfortable in his new surroundings.