The best players the Orlando Magic can hope fall to them in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic are in a tricky spot this offseason.

They were unhappy with their playoff result, losing in the first round, and even more upset with the team finishing eighth in the Eastern Conference. They fired their coach and hired Sean Sweeney to give the team a new direction.

That would also mean a team that has the recipe for a major shakeup this offseason. Especially without a first-round pick.

The first night of the NBA Draft came and went. The Magic -- and much of the league -- sat pretty quietly with established players. The Orlando Magic watched their pick turn into Bennett Stirtz -- while the Memphis Grizzlies went on an odyssey to end up with Karim Lopez.

Everyone will sit quietly for the day on Wednesday and wait for the second round -- a process that is much more about matchmaking with agents than anything else.

It will be the Magic's first opportunity to add to their roster this offseason. Even if it comes (for now) at the 46th pick.

The Magic are in a position where there are few opportunities to add to their roster because of cap and tax restrictions. They must maximize those opportunities at every chance they get.

And that means finding a way to get something with the 46th pick if they stay there or whatever pick they end up selecting (or trading out of).

The first 30 picks of the NBA Draft are done. It is clearer who might be available when the Magic pick in the second round. And even though it is extremely unlikely that the Magic get a player who can help the team, they have to try to find one.

But there are still plenty of players who can help the Magic. Even if the chances remain unlikely.

Richie Saunders, BYU

The Orlando Magic's biggest need is shooting. Nobody would deny that. Everyone knows this. The Magic can no longer chase guards and wings who cannot shoot.

Obviously, the deeper you get into the draft, the more you have to ask why a player who has such a vital skill is still available.

With Saunders, at least, the answer is obvious.

Saunders shot 37.6 percent on 6.8 3-point attempts per game last year for BYU and averaged 18.0 points per game. The 6-foot-5 wing also averaged more than 5.8 rebounds per game. He was an excellent movement shooters too.

The rub? He tore his ACL in February. That likely mean Saunders is out until at least the All-Star Break and his rookie season may just be a wash.

Saunders is the best shooter still available in this Draft. But the Magic likely cannot afford to take a player they must wait on.

Jack Kayil, Germany

The Orlando Magic love going back to programs and teams they trust. Just look at all the Michigan players on the team. And, I guess, the two players from Alba Berlin.

But the Magic may very seriously consider taking Jack Kayil.

Kayil is averaging 12.2 points and 3.5 assists per game in 21 minutes per game for Alba Berlin. That includes 10 points off the bench in the decisive Game 5 victory over Bayern Munich in the BBL Finals.

Kayil is not much of a shooter. That remains a big weakness for him. But the 6-foot-4 guard is a skilled playmaker and a solid defender. He is willing to shoot, which is a first step.

We will see if the Magic go back to the well.

Tyler Nickel, Vanderbilt

Sticking with shooting, acquiring a player from the shot-happy Vanderbilt program would also make a ton of sense.

He averaged 13.5 points per game and shot 40.0 percent on 7.6 3-point attempts per game. It was his second season shooting better than 40 percent on six or more 3-point attempts per game.

The Orlando Magic's problem is not merely their percentage, it is also their volume. The Magic need to shoot more threes. And get higher quality threes too, something they hope a new coach can help solve.

Nickel has decent size. But he is not going to do much more than shoot. He does not really have any other skills. And that goes against the typical Magic type.

Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

If the Orlando Magic want to go in the direction of rim-protecting bigs, they have plenty of options in the second round for that.

The most refined and ready to contribute will be Arkansas' Trevon Brazile.

Brazile averaged 13.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game last year, adding 1.6 blocks per game. He measured at 6-foot-9.5 with a 7-foot-3.75 wingspan at the NBA Draft Combine.

That checks off two boxes for the Magic. He even started shooting threes, making 34.1 percent of his 3.7 attempts per game last year. There is some potential there.

Brazile is not a physically imposing presence. And he spent five years in college -- getting an extra year after tearing his ACL in the 2023 season. He is an older rookie. But that means he might be ready to contribute quicker.

Nick Martinelli, Northwestern

The other big need on my list for the Orlando Magic is finding players who can create their own shot. They do not have enough players who get the ball with the mindset to score. The Magic need players who can just put the ball in the basket.

That is where Nick Martinelli comes in. He led the Big Ten in scoring in each of the last two years, averaging 23.0 points per game last year. He did so relatively efficiently, too -- shooting 51.0 percent from the floor and 41.7 percent from three. This was on a team where he was the clear leading scorer and had very little help (Northwestern did not make the tournament in either of the past two seasons).

Martinelli will have to play off the ball more. Something he was merely OK at when Brooks Barnhizer was the team's leading scorer his first two years. And Martinelli will need to prove he can create space against quicker NBA defenders -- much less keep up on defense even though he plays more physically than he looks.

Martinelli will have to prove a lot. But that scoring ability is something to believe in.

Other names to know

Henri Veesaar, North Carolina

If the Orlando Magic are looking for a stretch big, then Henri Veesaar is the best option. He shot 42.6 percent on 3.0 attempts per game last year and averaged 17.0 points per game.

Meleek Thomas, Arkansas

Darius Acuff (now headed to the Sacramento Kings) got all the headlines. But Meleek Thomas gave him teh support he needed. He was the sharpshooter on the team, making 41.6 percent of his 5.3 3-point attempts per game. That is something the Magic can build with especially at his size of 6-foot-5.

Baba Miller, Cincinnati

Baba Miller is perhaps the most polarizing prospect in the Draft. He has immense talent that helped him average 13.0 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. He is extremely versatile and fluid at 6-foot-10.5 without shoes (and a 7-foot-1.75 wingspan).

But Miller has struggled with consistency and lacks an outside game. He is not strong enough to play as a center. Without a 3-point shot, his place is really hard to find.

Felix Okpara, Tennessee

There are three more rim protectors worth mentioning. The first is Tennessee's Felix Okpara. He averaged 8.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game. He is athletic and quick and should be able to hold his own defensively. But his offensive game is a long way from contributing.

The other two to know are Virginia's Ugonna Onyensu and Oregon's Nate Bittle. Onyenus is more similar to Okpara where he has a ton of defensive talent but little offensive skill. Bittle is a 7-footer but may not be able to impose himself athletically.

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State

Bruce Thornton is another favored target among Orlando Magic fans. He is an excellent scorer and tough driver who had a high field goal percentage at the rim despite being on the small side with his stature. Despite that, he makes up for it with strong defense. But scaling up to the NBA will be a challenge.