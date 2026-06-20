Sean Sweeney's first mission will define the Orlando Magic's foundation

When the San Antonio Spurs were rolling in their Playoff run, it was mesmerizing to watch their defense.

Yes, Victor Wembanyama is behind the play to clean things up as a security blanket. But the strength of that Spurs defense was how smoothly they scrambled and recovered to defend.

At its best, the switches and changes in responsibility were seamless as the Spurs pressured the perimeter. A player would point another to their next assignment. Often, it would not even require pointing.

If Sean Sweeney's chief responsibility with the Spurs was building the structure of the team's defense, then this is the easiest way to distill Sweeney's process and work. This is the easiest way to speak about the kind of team the Orlando Magic will be under their new coach.

This will be their foundation.

Judging by the way he carried himself during his introductory press conference, he will be very deliberate and detail-oriented, and he will demand that everyone communicate and be on the same page. His directness and intensity are products of getting things across simply.

That will be the key to making everything work. Those conversations will start in the summer.

"I want to be great in our communication," Sweeney told Orlando Magic Daily and The Orlando Sentinel. "What does the summer look like? Working and building, preparing. We want to make sure we have a great program and a really solid one. It starts with those guys. I'm excited to get to be with those guys in the same spot and keep working. The conversations we've had, I've talked to everybody. I'm excited."

There will be a lot to do to get everyone on the same page. There will be a lot of conversations to have. But most importantly, the work this summer will be about establishing who the Magic will be under Sweeney.

With everything the Magic want to be, this is a season where their new coach will need to establish his foundation and identity quickly.

Sweeney already previewed what is important to him and what he hopes to accomplish.

Sweeney's values

It is impossible to say for certain what kind of offense and defense Sean Sweeney will ultimately build. He is still getting a handle on his roster. And the offseason transaction period could further upend the roster.

To say the least, the most critical point of this offseason might well be the first meetings and conversations Sweeney has with his team. Whether that comes from everyone gathering in Las Vegas for Summer League, players trickling through Orlando or going out to wherever those players are, building relationships and setting expectations will be vital to prepare for training camp.

For now, his ideas and vision for the team are mentioned only in general terms. They are more concepts and ideas than actual tactics or concrete plans for training camp.

Sweeney laid out those characteristics he wants during his introductory press conference.

He wants the values of his team to center on valuing competition, character and connection. A constant theme from him was how everyone would work together on both ends of the floor.

That will require a team that is on the same page. That communication is central to his philosophy.

"I want to make sure we're connected with how we play," Sweeney said during his introductory press conference. "That's going to shape how we act every day. Our behaviors are going to be shaped on our values. We're going to be prepared. We're going to be attentive. That's going to be active attention. I'm going to listen to you guys as much as I talk to you. How I talk to you may be different than how I listen."

Sweeney got a bit more colorful, lending credence to his straight-shooter, tough-love reputation. He is not going to hold back, judging by how little he held back with the media. Sweeney is going to be frank and intense.

But there is more to that. Sweeney is direct because he is prepared and enters the building and his time with players with a clear vision and goal.

That directness leads to efficiency and hopefully a feeling of preparedness because everything is said plainly and drilled directly.

Success will start with Sweeney

Part of the job Sean Sweeney took is to guide a team that expects to win. The bar is indeed set high. The Orlando Magic are not going to wait for him to get his feet settled. He must hit the ground running.

Most of the players on the Magic have been with the team for some time. They have not gone through a coaching change. The first day of camp will introduce new ideas, concepts and language they will need to get down. Every moment with their new coach will be valuable.

Success will depend on Sweeney's ability to communicate the style he is after and what he wants from his team. That is the only way they will hit the ground running.

He has a lot of work ahead of him.

"Trust is earned," Sweeney said during his introductory press conference. "Trust is being conscientious and consistent every day. The better I am at being consistent and being who I'm supposed to be, the more they can trust me, and it is reciprocated. If you can be yourself and the best version of yourself, it's easier to trust. As a head coach, as a teammate or as someone you are in a relationship with, trust is earned. You have to earn that trust by being who you are supposed to be each and every day."

There is still a lot of work to do before Sweeney gets to that foundational work.

It will not just be about assembling a staff that can supplement his message and communicate it to the team, while also filling in the gaps so the group can work as a team. It will be about making sure everyone understands the message and expectations.

The task is going to be making sure everyone is on the same page. And that starts with the very basics.

A new season always means starting over. A new coach means starting even further from the very beginning.

Everyone will need to be able to express and communicate what that foundation will be. It will be a constant process.

"We're going to concentrate on our daily habits and our daily process to make sure that we continue to improve throughout the course of the season," Sweeney said during his introductory press conference. "It isn't necessarily going to be an upward trajectory the whole time, there are going to be ups and downs. But we want to have great habits."

The Magic have earned the pressure of expectations. No one is hiding from them again. Everyone knows what this team is capable of.

And that is what Sweeney will be trying to help this team get down quickly.