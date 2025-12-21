5 players the Orlando Magic should already be monitoring in the trade market

It is a new era for the Orlando Magic.

The team is in the midst of a tight Eastern Conference as Christmas approaches. With the team's upcoming schedule and the prospect of getting several key players back from injury, they are expected to climb the standings in the next few weeks.

Orlando entered the season believing it could compete for a championship and a top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Those goals are still within reach as the Orlando Magic sit in sixth in the Eastern Conference and one game behind the Boston Celtics for third. Orlando's schedule is set to lighten up significantly during the next four weeks, allowing them to gain some ground and plant a flag at the top of the conference.

Not to mention, the team is expecting to get Jalen Suggs back from a hip contusion soon, Moe Wagner back from his torn ACL sometime in early January and Franz Wagner back not too far behind.

Orlando does not even seem to know what it has because the team has played so few minutes with its opening night starting lineup or a fully healthy roster.

That makes it hard to predict what the Magic will do as they eye the trade deadline in a little more than six weeks. There are a lot of games to play before then. And Orlando's main goal might actually be to cut payroll and get under the luxury tax.

The Magic have clear needs still to fill. They are always hunting for more shooting -- the Magic rank 26th in 3-point shooting at 34.2 percent. They could probably look for more playmaking and creation with how much Tyus Jones has struggled this season.

There is plenty on the market for the Magic to mine.

It is still too early to be so invested in who the Magic should chase and who the Magic should go after. There is still a lot of basketball to play for both the buyers and sellers.

But the team should already be compiling a list of targets and what the team wants to pursue as the trade deadline approaches. We are already starting to compile a list of players to keep an eye on.

1. Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have seemingly completely fallen apart (again). The veteran-laden team is sitting at 6-22, last in the Western Conference, and already seems like they are ready to sell off overpriced parts and veterans -- even potentially including All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who has missed most of the season with an injury.

The Orlando Magic are not interested in the big names and the heavy contracts they have to offer. But they would possibly be interested in another playmaking shooter like Malik Monk.

Magic fans have coveted Monk and his shooting really since his draft process, but especially since he had his breakout with the Sacramento Kings during their Playoff run a few years ago.

Monk is averaging 13.0 points per game in 24.0 minutes per game this season. He is shooting 41.1 percent from three on 4.7 attempts per game. Monk is a gunner. And he averaged more than 5.0 assists per game in each of the last two seasons.

Being in a more stable environment should help him.

Monk will not do much on the defensive end. The Kings recently gave Monk a DNP-CD because Doug Christie was trying to build a better defensive lineup.

That might be why the Magic were hesitating to chase him. But his $18.8 million salary with two more years at $20.2 million and $21.6 million might give the Magic pause. They may not want to pay the tax bill for a bench player, even one who has been a constant in the Sixth Man of the Year award.

2. Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

Another player the Orlando Magic have been connected to -- or at least fans have pined for -- is Washington Wizards guard and Jalen Suggs' Gonzaga teammate Corey Kispert.

Kispert falls under the category of pure sharpshooter. He is an excellent shooter who seemingly always finds his range against the Magic.

This year, he is averaging 8.9 points per game in a career-low 19.9 minutes per game. He is still shooting 40.3 percent from three and is a career 38.3 percent 3-point shooter. Right now, the Wizards seem to be focusing on other players.

Could that mean the Magic could get Kispert for cheap?

His contract is fairly affordable and the Magic could cut salary by swapping him and his $14.0 million for Jonathan Isaac. Kispert still has three years left on his contract too at around that amount. That is fairly affordable for a reliable bench player.

Corey Kispert was the preferred target in a recent Bleacher/Report list of one player every team should trade for (although the deal they constructed with the Magic sending out Jase Richardson in addition to Jonathan Isaac would be too much). Kispert should be attainable if the Magic feel they need the shooting boost and he would be affordable for a team watching its payroll.

Kispert is currently out with a fractured right thumb. The Magic would surely want to see him play some before pursuing him at the deadline.

3. Collin Sexton, Charlotte Hornets

When Orlando Magic fans were thinking of players to chase this offseason, they seemed to settle for Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton. They did not know that Desmond Bane was available, or that the Magic were willing to trade all of their available first-round picks.

In the potential pursuit of Sexton, Magic fans thought they might be getting a player with a nose for scoring and defensive potential who could fill in as a primary or secondary ball-handler coming off the bench or spot-starting.

He was purely complementary rather than transformational. The Magic obviously went for transformational.

Maybe Orlando can still have its cake and eat it too.

Sexton is averaging 15.5 points per game and 4.2 assists per game. There has been no real drop-off in his production coming to the Hornets. Just maybe seeking purpose.

If the Magic are looking for a bench scoring boost and another ball-handler, there are worse options to pursue. And with an expiring contract, it might help the Magic slash some payroll or bring him back on less money.

The Magic would only pursue Sexton if they believe he is the missing piece to helping the team this season. It is not clear if the Magic would be in his price range beyond then.

4. Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

The Orlando Magic likely are not looking for another forward. Even if they are shopping around Jonathan Isaac, most of their playoff minutes at forward will be filled by Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. They have Tristan da Silva to help with minutes, and they like Noah Penda a lot.

Beyond that, the team has three centers it really likes too. The Magic may try lineups with Wendell Carter at power forward just to make sure Goga Bitadze and Moe Wagner each get their time. So fishing for another big may not be in the cards.

Still, if Orlando were to look to solidify the front court, the team would want someone who is a good shooter and a good defender. This might be the time to strike for a tough veteran like Bobby Portis.

Portis is averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He is shooting 47.7 percent from three this season. Portis is still a high-level backup big and would bring the Magic some much-needed championship experience to their roster.

Portis still has two years left on his deal at $14.5 million and $15.6 million. He is owed $13.4 million, making his contract surprisingly affordable.

This is about as a big a splash as the Magic are likely to make at the deadline.

It is just hard to imagine the Magic hunting for a center upgrade with the bigs they already have.

5. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

The Orlando Magic are not going to pursue a big fish at this year's trade deadline.

Their starting lineup is one of the best lineups in the league, the team is in the race not only for homecourt advantage but a high seed and they expect to win that race. The Magic are not in panic mode and trying overhaul things. This is a top-10 offense and defense in the league.

Not only that, but the Magic are cash-strapped and worrying a bit about the second apron. This is not a team looking to take on a bunch of salary.

But if the Magic were to decide that they needed a better offensive option or a true point guard, this is the time to buy low on Darius Garland. And the rumor mongers who love inventing blockbuster trades on the trade machine always seem to try to push Garland on the Magic.

Orlando is not interested in making such a major move. And the Cavaliers might ask for an untouchable player like Franz Wagner or Paolo Banchero. A Darius Garland trade would surely cost Jalen Suggs and more. That is a price the Magic are not going to pay right now.

But with how poorly Garland is playing this year -- 16.9 points per game and 32.2 percent from three -- he could be the target if the Magic get desperate and fall well short of expectations.

They are certainly not there at this trade deadline. Not yet, at least.