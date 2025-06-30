Odd Collin Sexton trade proves Orlando Magic are playing chess while many teams play checkers

During the trade deadline, Orlando Magic fans were laser focused on a certain set of players.

They wanted a point guard, and more specifically, a scoring point guard to try to kickstart the team's offense. Letting that go was seen as a major failure at the trade deadline.

All those same targets and same players Magic fans considered -- Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White -- were all still available and unmoved at the deadline. It seemed like the Magic would go through the same process to figure out who to acquire to improve their roster.

The Magic turned the tables on the league, acquiring Desmond Bane this offseason.

Magic fans then have done a double take at what those targets from the trade deadline have netted.

Last week, the Portland Trail Blazers traded Anfernee Simons and two future second-round picks to the Boston Celtics for Jrue Holiday in a move that helped the Celtics shed salary and get under the second apron. The Utah Jazz followed that up Sunday, trading Collin Sexton and a second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic.

The scant price -- and attaching picks to them -- made it seem like these desired players were extremely available on the trade market. The Blazers and Jazz paid their partners to take them on. That is usually what teams do when they are trying to dump players.

The Magic made the right choice carving their own path

While fans were enamored with Anfernee Simons and his 19.3 points per game and 36.3 percent shooting from three or Collin Sexton and his 18.4 points per game and his 40.6 percent shooting from three, NBA executives may not be so enamored.

The Orlando Magic were right to be suspicious of these players and pursue the major trade that has elevated the team.

Both players had a negative defensive rating -- Simons has a career -2.1 defensive box plus-minus, and Sexton has a career -2.2 defensive box plus-minus. Their offensive prowess did not always overcome their defensive shortcomings.

That appeared to be the reason why the Magic passed. They were unwilling to compromise their defense to add offense.

It felt like the rest of the league agreed. The Blazers and Jazz attached picks to move off those players and did not net nearly the offensive return -- although both the Celtics and Hornets had their own legitimate reasons for acquiring these players and taking their own risks.

Orlando came out ahead in the end.

Desmond Bane checks far more boxes

Objectively, Desmond Bane checked off far more boxes than those other options. He was a solid defender and an excellent three-point shooter. He may not be a pure point guard, but he averaged more than 5.0 assists per game in each of the last two seasons.

Last year for the Memphis Grizzlies, he averaged 19.2 points per game and shot 39.2 percent from three. He averaged 5.3 assists per game. The Orlando Magic acquired a starting shooting guard who turned their lineup into one of the best in the league.

His stats are similar to Anfernee Simons' and Collin Sexton's stats. But Bane is a much better defender, averaging a 0.2 defensive box plus-minus, according to Basketball-Reference. That may not be elite, but Bane is a positive on defense, at the very least.

Bane was a better player for the Magic and their identity over Sexton and Simons, even if the latter duo had better counting stats and perhaps flashier stats.

Acquiring Bane came at a heavy price. The Magic gave up two rotation players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony, plus four first-round picks and a future pick swap. If there is any concern over Orlando's acquisition of Bane, it is that cost. The Magic spent all of their first-round draft capital to acquire Bane.

But to get something good, you inevitably have to give up something good. And the Magic had to wriggle him free from the Grizzlies. Nobody thought Bane was available.

Instead of grabbing the easy player that was in front of everyone's face, they grabbed a player who could elevate the team without sacrificing their defense. Orlando is confident that it is taking a big step this season.

A step that does not seem possible with the other options. Perhaps the Magic truly were not prepared to sacrifice or compromise their identity to improve.

While other teams were looking for surface improvements, the Magic made a meaningful step to get closer to a championship.