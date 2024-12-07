The 5 most unexpected plot twists of the Magic’s 2024-25 season (so far)
By Jesse Smith
In an offseason whose theme was retention, the Orlando Magic signaled their belief in a young core of budding stars. The Magic are currently 16-9 on the season, which is good enough for third place in the Eastern Conference behind just the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. The overall feelings are positive in O-Town, and for good reason. The team recently beat out the reigning champion Boston Celtics for the last spot in the NBA Cup knockout rounds and is on track to make another playoff appearance with the young core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Many Magic fans expected the team to make a leap and be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, but how they have gotten there has been anything but expected. Nevertheless, Magic fans have to be happy with the start of the season for their team. Despite some roadblocks, the team is thriving. This is a testament to their depth and defensive prowess. Good teams find a way to win even when conditions are not favorable. The Magic are no exception.
5. The Magic are a top defensive team despite poor rebounding
Last season, the Magic were among the top three teams in points allowed per game, building their success on the team’s defensive identity. Their offseason signing of guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope anchored a backcourt among the toughest to score against in the NBA. The team currently ranks second across the league in blocks per game and third in steals.
The Magic excel at playing team defense and wearing down their opponents. While their current opponent scoring average of 103 points per game would be the lowest in the league since 2018, they have done so while ranking 25th in total rebounds. The current starting frontcourt of Franz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and Wendell Carter Jr. average 5, 6, 7, and 7.6 rebounds per game, respectively. Being out-rebounded on a consistent basis normally results in losses, but the Indiana Pacers proved last year that teams can have success despite rebounding woes.
If the Magic can start crashing the glass more, they could see their opponent’s points-per-game numbers creep closer to the century mark. This is a number that is sure to improve with the eventual return of forward Paolo Banchero, who was averaging nearly nine rebounds per game early this season. It is a metric to keep an eye on for a team that is looking to contend.
4. The Magic play extremely well at home now
Something about playing at the Kia Center has the Magic in overdrive. As of writing, Orlando has yet to lose at home, cruising to a 9-0 record. They are currently the only team in the association with a perfect home record. While most playoff teams have positive records at home, the Magic have turned it into complete dominance. This is a far cry away from a team that just two years ago turned in a losing record while playing in Orlando.
This makes a significant difference come playoff time, as the Magic are in a position to host a playoff series or two. Statistically, the team's offense scores 117.0 points per game on average at home versus just 106.5 on the road. They also shoot 33.6 percent from deep at home versus just 29.5 percent outside of Orlando. These are far from the only metrics that show the Magic's prowess at home. The team has better metrics at home in defensive rating, rebound percentage, and assist-to-turnover ratio. Magic fans have always made the Kia Center a tough place to play, but this year appears to be taking it to the next level. Play the song, indeed.
3. Franz Wagner is the most likely All-Star on the team
If you had told me that an Orlando forward was averaging 24.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game and was likely heading to the All-Star Game, I would have guessed it was Paolo Banchero every day of the week and twice on Sunday. That's how impressive Franz Wagner has been this season. Wagner has shown everyone this season why he was a lottery pick in 2021. He has steadily improved each year.
What is most encouraging about Wagner's play recently is not just his scoring. He has increased his assists per game average (5.7) by two from his previous career high (3.7). Additionally, Wagner's net rating sits at 9.4, due in large part to his defensive rating dropping to 104.4, which would be a new career best. He has quietly become one of the best two-way players in the East, vaulting him into stardom and almost certainly into the All-Star Game. With Banchero battling injuries the past couple of months, Wagner has the Magic rolling. Magic fans eagerly await until their two stars are back on the court together.
2. The Magic are a top-three team despite abysmal perimeter shooting
The Magic were not a great three-point shooting team last year, finishing in the bottom half of the league. It was one of the main things the team knew had to improve. And yet, this season, the team is last in the NBA from beyond the arc with a rate of 31.0 percent. It has been a tough watch. The law of averages tells us that water will find its level eventually, particularly with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who has been a good 3-point shooter most of his career but has been struggling since joining the Magic.
Both starting guards shooting under 30 percent is not typically a sustainable model in the modern NBA. This is something that could improve naturally as the Magic's ball movement has improved this year. They ranked 28th in the NBA last year in assists per game, up to 23rd this year. In the end, this is a three-point shooting league, and the Magic will have to pull themselves out of this team-wide slump soon.
1. Double big lineups are...back?
The current depth chart for the Magic lists Wendell Carter Jr. as the team's starting power forward in the absence of Banchero. Carter Jr. has primarily played center in his career but the rise of Goga Bitadze has forced head coach Jamahl Mosley to keep his energy in the starting lineup at the five. It was no surprise for Magic fans to see Bitadze step into the starting lineup when Carter Jr. went down with an injury. They have seen the same happen several times already.
The twist here is that this time, Bitadze did not go back to being the Magic’s third center once Carter Jr. returned to the lineup. Instead, Mosley kept him around to form a big frontcourt. Both players stand at 6'10", an increasingly rare occurrence in modern basketball. This will be a situation to watch develop during Banchero's rehab, as well as which big man starts when the Magic’s star forward returns.