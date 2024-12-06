It is time for Magic fans to have an uncomfortable Kentavious Caldwell-Pope talk
By Tyler Watts
The Orlando Magic have won 13 of their last 15 to climb to third in the Eastern Conference. Franz Wagner’s star breakout has been key. An oblique injury has held Paolo Banchero out since the start of November, but Orlando hasn’t missed a beat. They are a talented team with assets to upgrade before the deadline. There may be some pause about making a move after signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
The Magic viewed the two-time NBA champion as their missing piece and rewarded him with a three-year contract worth $66 million in free agency. Orlando desperately needed shooting and is built on playing stout defense. Grabbing one of the league’s best 3-and-D wings was an outstanding move, but things have not gone according to plan.
Caldwell-Pope’s numbers are down across the board, but the Magic keep reeling off wins. Should fans be worried about his play? Did the front office make a mistake by giving the 31-year-old over $20 million per year? Let’s go in-depth.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is struggling
Through 23 games, KCP averages 8.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.6 blocks in 29.9 minutes per contest. He is shooting 40.6 percent from the field and 31.3 percent on his 3-point attempts. Caldwell-Pope has his lowest scoring average since his rookie season in 2014 and his efficiency has not been this poor since his days in Detroit.
The Magic keep winning but hoped KCP would provide an offensive boost. They were 22nd in offensive rating and dead last in 3-pointers made last season. This year, Orlando improved to 25th in threes, but have the worst percentage in the NBA. Their offensive rating sits 22nd and is slightly down from last season per 100 possessions.
Caldwell-Pope is far from the biggest problem. The Magic score 112.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor and just 109.8 when KCP is on the bench. He is providing a lift, despite struggling to make shot, but bigger issues could be ahead.
The Magic lost a heartbreaking series in the first round of the playoffs last season in part because their offense ground to a halt. They had a 104.9 offensive rating and scored just 100.3 points per game.
Orlando hoped Caldwell-Pope’s shooting would open things up a bit. He has shot over 40 percent from 3-point range in three of the last four seasons but has not found his stroke in Orlando. Without it, their offense could slow down in the postseason and cause another early exit.
Things should turn around for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
KCP has become an elite shooter and versatile defender. Over the last five years, he has made 41.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3-point attempts and shot 41.1 percent on open triples with the defender at least four feet away. Those marks are 29.9 percent and 32.0 percent so far this season. Nearly all of his attempts are catch-and-shoot and open, but they are not failing.
The Magic have an elite defense, and Caldwell-Pope has made them better. When the shots start going down, there will be no regrets about this signing. His experience and leadership alone are paying dividends for the franchise. Fans have to hope the turnaround comes quickly.
There are no guarantees. Franz Wagner had a season-long slump last season that saw him shoot 28.1 percent from 3-point range after making over 35 percent in his first two seasons. KCP is a better shooter taking easier looks, but his shooting is worth monitoring all season.
The Orlando Magic want to make a deep playoff run for the first time since 2010. They look like one of the elite teams in the East but need more Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The Magic are here, and the best is still yet to come. When Banchero returns and KCP sits his stride, Orlando may be a force no team wants to face. =