The worst 10-game starts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic have gotten off to a 3-2 start to the season, sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. That is not necessarily a bad way to start the season, but the Magic are already facing their first big challenge of the season.
Paolo Banchero suffered an injury that will likely keep him out until December. Banchero is the team’s offensive engine, top scorer, and best playmaker. His absence will put a lot of pressure on other players to step up. Franz Wagner will have to be the Magic’s primary option on offense, Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black will have to step up as playmakers, and Cole Anthony will need to get back to his usual self as a scorer.
It will be a chance for the Magic to see what they look like without their star player and who can rise to the challenge. Plus, on the bright side, the Magic already got off to a much better start than in some other seasons that saw the worst 10-game starts in franchise history, even if they cannot match the best records to start a season.
The worst 10-game start in Orlando Magic history
Record: 1-9
Key players: Tracy McGrady, Juwan Howard, Tyronne Lue
How the season went
The 2003-04 season was rough for the Orlando Magic. They secured an 85-83 overtime win over the New York Knicks on opening night but then did not win a game until early December. Unsurprisingly, the Magic finished last in the Eastern Conference that season with a 21-61 record and did not make the playoffs.
The Magic’s worst 10-game start since 2003-04
Record: 2-8
Key players: Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs
How the season went
The 2021-22 season was Jalen Suggs’ and Franz Wagner’s rookie season. As most teams do when they have two high lottery picks, the Magic struggled. They kicked the season off with a 2-8 record in their first ten games, beating only the New York Knicks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After that, Orlando went on to finish last in the Eastern Conference with a 22-60 record.
The Magic get their number-one pick
Record: 2-8
Key players: Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr., Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony
How the season went
The 2022-23 season was Paolo Banchero’s first season in the NBA. Just one season later, Banchero led his team to the playoffs, but the start of his rookie season was rough. The Magic only won two of their first ten games, beating the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors. While the season started similarly to the previous one, the Magic finished the season with a much better record. Winning 34 total games, Orlando moved from last in the Eastern Conference to 13th. It was the first step towards making the playoffs in the 2023-24 season.