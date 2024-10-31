Some of the best 10-game starts in Orlando Magic franchise history
By Elaine Blum
Despite a disappointing loss to the Chicago Bulls, the Orlando Magic are still in the win column and fourth in the Eastern Conference to start the season. The Magic have had plenty to be excited about already, like Paolo Banchero’s 50-point performance against the Indiana Pacers, Anthony Black’s development, and Jalen Suggs’ growth at the point guard position.
Several players have already made their goals known for this season, and the Magic are certainly on the right track. Another playoff appearance seems to be on the horizon for this Magic squad, even if they are not off to one of the best 10-game starts in franchise history.
The Magic first started a season with an 8-2 record in 1994
Record: 8-2
Key players: Shaquille O’Neal, Anfernee Hardaway, Nick Anderson, Horace Grant
How the season went
Until 1994-95, the Magic’s best 10-game start to a season had been in 1992 when the team won seven out of ten games. That changed in 1994-95 as the Magic got off to an 8-2 start, led by Shaquille O’Neal, Penny Hardaway, and veteran Horace Grant. The Magic finished the regular season with a 57-25 record and went to the NBA Finals but were swept by the Houston Rockets.
The Magic tied their best 10-game start in 1995-96
Record: 8-2
Key players: Anfernee Hardaway, Shaquille O’Neal, Dennis Scott, Nick Anderson, Horace Grant
How the season went
Just one season after setting a new franchise record for the best 10-game start to a season, the Magic tied said record. The Magic won eight games again, losing only to the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat. Orlando went on to finish the regular season with a 60-22 record but lost to the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals.
The Magic’s tenth season started off well
Record: 8-2
Key players: Anfernee Hardaway, Nick Anderson, Darrell Armstrong, Isaac Austin, Horace Grant
How the season went
The Orlando Magic got off to a great start in the team’s tenth NBA season, winning eight of the first ten games. They only lost to the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The rest of the season was not as successful as other times when the Magic had gotten off to this kind of start. Orlando went to the playoffs but lost in the first round.
The best 10-game start in the 2000s
Record: 8-2
Key players: Dwight Howard, Hedo Türkloğlu, Rashard Lewis
How the season went
The Magic have not put together a better 10-game start than they did in the 2007-08 season in 16 seasons. Between 2008-09 and 2011-12, the Magic always started the season with a 7-3 record but never quite got that eighth win. Led by Dwight Howard, the Magic won 52 games in the 2007-08 season and went to the Conference Semifinals, losing 1-4 to the Detroit Pistons.
How does the Magic’s start to the 2024-25 season compare to the rest of the league?
After the Magic’s loss to the Bulls, Orlando has a 3-2 record five games into the season. That record has the team sitting in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. In the East, only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics have put together better 5-game starts to the season. Cleveland is still undefeated, and the Celtics have only lost one game.
In the West, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still undefeated, but they have only played four games so far. Out of the Western Conference teams that have played five games already, only the Golden Warriors have a better record than the Magic, winning four games. The Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks currently have a 3-1 record and can either tie the Magic or get off to a better 5-game start.