Where the Orlando Magic roster stands after the first wave of free agency

The anticipation of the offseason often underwhelms.

There are big, seismic moves around the league. They often come unexpectedly and quickly, spinning everyone's heads as they break on social media and leaving everyone a bit overwhelmed.

Then everything goes quiet. The sudden rush of breaking news subsides. And the work in free agency, after weeks and months of preparation, ends very suddenly.

Everyone anticipated a quiet summer for the Orlando Magic. The team publicly said it was not interested in making any major changes to the team's starting lineup after last year's injury-filled season. The team was bumping up against the second apron and in the tax for the first time in more than a decade.

Still, the Magic made their moves in a big flurry.

The news broke in the morning that the Magic would sign Nikola Vucevic, Jevon Carter and Jonathan Isaac to minimum contracts. By the afternoon, the signings were made official -- minimum salaries are not subject to the moratorium. The team also finalized two-way contracts with second-round pick Izaiyah Nelson and Colin Castleton.

By the time everyone was finished eating dinner on Wednesday, the Magic had essentially completed their offseason. Orlando is sitting $2.5 million beneath the second apron, according to Spotrac. Just enough for one more minimum contract with one open roster spot to fill.

For now, it appears the Magic will go into the offseason with the flexibility of that open roster spot. There does not appear to be anything more imminent.

With that everyone can take a breath. And we can set up the Magic's depth chart for the 2027 season and plot the next moves going forward.

The Magic's depth chart

The Orlando Magic were going to find it difficult to address all of their needs meaningfully with their limited capital this offseason.

Fans hoped that the biggest splash would come in the form of a shooter or backup point guard. That is where I thought the team would spend its focus. But in the end, the Magic swapped out Moe Wagner and Jett Howard for Nikola Vucevic.

This is essentially the same team that finished 45-37 in an injury-filled season last year, ending up eighth in the Eastern Conference.

The question that has surrounded the Magic all offseason is whether the team is right to assume a healthy season, especially from their two main stars, is enough to propel this team into the contending stratosphere.

The Magic's offseason was a bet on internal growth and the power of a new coach.

Here is what Sean Sweeney will be working with in his debut season:

PG Jalen Suggs Jevon Carter Jase Richardson SG Desmond Bane Anthony Black Alex Morales (TW) SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Jamal Cain PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Noah Penda Izaiyah Nelson (TW) C Wendell Carter Goga Bitadze Nikola Vucevic Colin Castleton (TW)

The Orlando Magic are certainly still a bit overloaded at forward. They are leaning on health in their back court especially where they get small very quickly. And they will need to divvy up minutes between Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Anthony Black. One of those three will likely be on the floor at all times.

It is clear why there was a lot of emphasis among fans on trying to add guards. The team's depth is still really poor, and there are a lot of questions about the position to begin with.

Orlando is likely also going to need minutes at the 3 from Tristan da Silva. Injuries could still really stretch this team thin at forward. And the team did nothing to address that other than gifting Jamal Cain a clearer path to the rotation.

The bench will lean heavily on Anthony Black's scoring ability and either Nikola Vucevic or Goga Bitadze to provide a lift at center. Everyone else is not exactly known as a consistent scorer.

The Vucevic-Bitadze battle for backup minutes will likely be the story of training camp and throughout the season. Orlando will have to pick one to stick in their rotation.

The Magic's two-way strategy -- keeping essentially two centers on two-way contracts -- further hits that backcourt depth.

Colin Castleton will at least start the year on a two-way. The Magic could still make changes to their two-way arrangements after training camp and throughout the season.

Orlando will again rely heavily on the team's starters to score. Success will once again require Banchero, Wagner and Bane to average more than 20 points per game.

What comes next?

In all likelihood, the Orlando Magic will sit tight for the rest of the offseason. Jeff Weltman typically likes to leave a roster spot open for flexibility (even if that flexibility is never really used).

Orlando is a tax team now, too. And so keeping it open and staying at the minimum of 14 players saves the team in tax payments until they decide to sign someone later in the season.

The addition of Nikola Vucevic though has reopened the thought the Magic might pursue a trade.

Vucevic reportedly declined more lucrative offers to sign with the Magic. This is a really strong acquisition at a minimum contract.

With him in their back pocket, perhaps the Magic will be more open to trading Bitadze. That should still be on the lookout. Centers got paid this offseason, and so they come at a major premium. The Magic hold that card when the time comes.

That storyline is not going to go away -- as will many other trade storylines heading to the trade deadline.

But Orlando could still look to fill the last spot with a veteran or with someone who plays off their Summer League roster.

The Magic's Summer League roster this year is not full of rookies and G-League hopefuls, at least not to the degree as past years. Veteran players like Cam Reddish, Keon Johnson and TyTy Washington will get their shot for the Magic's Summer League team.

It could be an early audition for training camp for those kinds of players.

There could still be a buyout market that develops before the season starts.

But all Orlando has to offer is the minimum. And the team is likely considering saving some tax payments by delaying handing out the final roster spot.

It feels like the Magic's offseason is completed at this point. And everyone is just looking ahead to getting training camp started.