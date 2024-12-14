Wendell Carter adjusts to Orlando Magic’s big lineup on the fly

As Wendell Carter prepared to return to the rotation, nobody knew what to expect from him or the Orlando Magic. Like last year when Carter was out with a hand injury, the Magic had found their groove with Goga Bitadze as the starting center. Nobody seemed keen for a disruption even though Carter still provided lots of potential value.

Carter was eager to show his gains this season before plantar fasciitis put him on the shelf for 12 games. He stepped back into the starting lineup immediately on his return against the Chicago Bulls before Thanksgiving.

Only that return was not how many expected.

With Paolo Banchero out with a torn oblique, the Magic went against the grain again. They did not decide on their starting center, putting Carter at power forward next to Bitadze at center.

This brought plenty of other challenges. The Magic were now playing two modern-day centers and going with a bigger lineup—bigger than usual at least. And yet it has worked.

Orlando has kept winning, even with a new injury to Franz Wagner, and their big lineup has surprisingly been working.

"I think it speaks to the versatility of this group," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Friday. "When Paolo first went down, you had Tristan in there because Dell was not available. Now you are able to throw another big out there that is just as versatile that can guard 1 through 5 ultimately being able to switch. It speaks to the versatility of the group, the IQ of these guys and the work ethic of our coaches as well as the players to understand exactly what they need to do on any given night dpeneding on how we change the rotation or the roster."

A successful lineup

It has been an adjustment for several players, probably most of all Wendell Carter. But there is no debating the numbers and its success.

The two-man lineup of Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze has a +30.4 net rating in 137 minutes with a 122.6 offensive rating and 92.2 defensive rating. The starting lineup of Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter and Goga Bitadze has a +31.9 net rating with a 129.3 offensive rating and a 97.3 defensive rating in 75 minutes.

Even in the last two games, the duo of Carter and Bitadze has a net rating of +19.8 points per 100 possessions in 42 minutes including a 92.9 defensive rating.

Whatever shortcomings critics might suppose would happen from starting two centers together, the Magic are overcoming it thanks to Carter's versatility and his ability to defend on the perimeter as much as in the paint. Orlando has built a wall to limit two high-powered offenses with their starting groups playing.

The advantages of this group are pretty evident. Both Carter and Bitadze are solid rim protectors and paint defenders. They have an 80.5 percent defensive rebound rate when on the floor together for the last two games.

The Magic are always big, but this is different. It is unique. And it is working so far. And that is a credit to Carter's ability to adjust.

"I think he has done a very good job," Mosley said after practice Friday. "It's a difference for him. But I think he is doing a great job finding the right reads, finding the right matchups, different situations. he has such a high basketball IQ. He is reading and reacting off of Goga being at the 5 in these moments. He is doing a good job of understanding what we need from him. As he gets more comfortable, it will work out a lot cleaner."

Carter's adjustment

Wendell Carter has had to make the biggest adjustment in this scenario. He has played almost exclusively at center throughout his time with the Orlando Magic, only sparingly sharing the court with Mo Bamba for instance.

Carter is working through his own issues too, coming back from plantar fasciitis and re-establishing himself in the lineup. Doing that while playing a new position is only making that transition and reintegration more difficult.

Since his return, Carter is averaging 7.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the floor. He is making only 23.1 percent of his threes. Carter is still getting his feet under him and figuring out how to make things work at his new position.

Carter is taking only 4.3 field goal attempts per game. Carter has had to find his way and how to fit in with this new lineup.

"I'm more used to crashing the glass, being around the rim a lot more, being in the pick and rolls a lot more," Carter said after practice Friday. "Being at the 4 is a little different for me. How to space, stay spaced, not cutting, not clogging the paint. Sometimes it's tough because you feel like you are not doing anything. Guys who watch basketball actually understand that the more you are spaced, the more you give driving lanes for your teammates. Just being prepared to shoot every time you catch the ball and make the next play as needed."

Carter has not been free from criticism. His scoring is still down and he has struggled to make the same kind of visible impact as Bitadze. The Magic have avoided the question because of all of their injuries, but the question remains over who starts at center.

Orlando has asked Carter to make the biggest adjustment sliding to power forward. That role takes him away from the basket and leaves him less involved on offense.

Carter said he has watched a lot of tape studying players like Banchero and other power forwards to understand the spacing he needs to give to make the offense work. He is learning how to get himself involved.

That is still clearly a process. It is something he is trying to figure out.

It is amazing the Magic's lineups have worked so well. There is no changing the defensive responsibilities. Carter has remained solid on defense. He is still finding his place on offense.

"I'm definitely starting to get my swag back," Carter said after practice Friday. "The first couple of games were tough. I feel like I was floating a little bit and trying to figure out my way a little bit. I'm definitely starting to get my confidence and my feel for the game back. Especially after last game I started to feel a lot better just mentally, being more engaged and understanding the game a little bit more. I'm starting to get back to my old self."

It has only been eight games. He has hit double figures only twice (both against the Brooklyn Nets a few weeks ago) since his return. There are still a lot of questions Carter has to answer.

But he and the Magic are accomplishing the most important thing: The team is playing well and performing well with this alignment. It is playing to Carter's strengths on defense even as he figures it out on offense.