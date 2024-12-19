The two Christmas gifts that could push the Magic to the next level

Something is still missing. Obviously, the Orlando Magic (17-11) are still missing their two best players in Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, who are both still recovering from similar oblique injuries. The word was that Banchero would be back by Christmas, and Wagner is out indefinitely with a torn right oblique. Hopefully, he will be back before the All-Star break.

But even when the two stars in Orlando come back to the court, something will still be missing from this current team. It's not a mistletoe or a stocking cap that is missing from this perfect storm of a celebration, but the Magic need more gifts in order to make a serious run to the finals. These two missing categories will either make or break the spirit of the team in the near future.

The Magic need these Christmas gifts to reach the next level

First off, the Magic have to have chemistry between its two stars. Health is a given because you can't have on-court chemistry if the players aren't healthy. But when I say the Magic need chemistry, I'm talking about elite chemistry like Shaq and Kobe, Jordan and Pippen, LeBron and Wade. This is the type of chemistry needed in order for this team to get to heights we never have seen before.

This year, the two stars in Orlando have had limited time playing together due to the injuries mentioned earlier. This time on the court together is going to be key if the Magic want to achieve its ultimate goal of winning a title. The two need to consistently be in game situations where they have to make it work between the two in tight game scenarios as well as be comfortable deferring to each other situationally. There doesn't seem to be an issue between Banchero and Wagner—they are still learning each other—but it can be a problem if they don't get enough games together under their belts before the start of the postseason.

The chemistry with the stars has to blend with the chemistry of the others as well. Players like Jalen Suggs and Wendell Carter Jr. have to be comfortable in their roles in order for this team to take the next step. Young guys, like second-year sharpshooter Jett Howard and rookie Tristan da Silva, were able to get some valuable playing time during Banchero's injury, and the team will be looking for contributions from him in the playoffs on both sides of the ball. Chemistry is a gift that will be needed by not only the stars but the role players as well.

The last gift that will be needed in order for the Magic to take it all is defense. The Magic are already one of the best defenses in the NBA, as they are currently tied for the fifth-best defensive rating with the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets. The team will need to stay in the top five if it wants to complete its ultimate goal and should be a lot better once a healthy Banchero and Wagner return to the fold.

The defense is very important and is something that head coach Jamahl Mosley has instilled in his team from the beginning. This is year four under Mosley, and the defense looks as good as it has ever looked in Central Florida. They will need to be on a top-three defensive level with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Boston Celtics, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. That is the last gift the Magic need in order to win a title in Orlando.