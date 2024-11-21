Tristan da Silva’s adjustment to new role with Magic has flown under the radar
By Omar Cabrera
The Magic were scrambling to find something that could keep the team afloat without Paolo Banchero, who will be out with an injury until December at the very least. Orlando suffered five losses in a row, but in those five losses, the Magic found something that began to work little by little.
They inserted Tristan da Silva into the starting line-up, and Orlando found themselves winners of six consecutive games, fuelled by Franz Wagner’s All-Star-level play. Da Silva's numbers aren't special, but the way he is succeeding in his role is a big reason the Magic are winning games.
Da Silva is averaging 6.6 points per game on 36.5 percent shooting from the field and 28.9 percent from three. He is also averaging 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and half a block and steal. That's not where da Silva's impact and success is being felt, though.
Tristan da Silva's IQ and defensive awareness have contributed to Orlando's recent success.
Da Silva was thrown into the Magic’s starting lineup and is playing his role well
The Orlando Magic have a 103.9 defensive rating, which ranks second in the NBA. Tristan da Silva is one of the starting forwards for the second-best defensive team. He is posting a 105.9 defensive rating and a 6.4 net rating, playing strong defense. The numbers can't tell the full story of how he is impacting the game as a rookie.
On the defensive end, da Silva's timing on double teams and help defense on the weak side is allowing Orlando to continue to play their high-pressure type of defense. Da Silva earned the trust of the coaching staff and it also translates to the offensive end of the floor.
His shooting has been up and down, but his confidence hasn't gone anywhere. There is no doubt the shooting will be consistent as the season goes on. Da Silva is taking 6.7 field goal attempts a game and is picking his spots in the flow of the offense. Not only is da Silva taking open threes, but he's displayed the ability to cut off the ball and find holes in the defense.
Tristan da Silva was inserted into the starting line-up by necessity and yet he is doing what the team is asking for and more. He is battling defensively and is a big part of the second-best defense in the NBA. Offensively, da Silva is playing within his role and making winning plays.
The rest of the league is not paying attention to the rookie in Orlando and won't be in the race for Rookie of the Year, but da Silva has been an unexpected contributor for the Magic in this time of need.