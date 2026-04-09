Tracy McGrady says he knows the key to unlocking Paolo Banchero

Every move Paolo Banchero makes is dissected and discussed.

That is the nature of being a young star in the league and the nature of the spotlight placed on young players. There is a lot of belief in what he can be and in his talent.

Everyone has an opinion on Banchero following an often-frustrating season this year.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins called out Paolo Banchero directly for his difficult season and the turmoil surrounding coach Jamahl Mosley as the team struggled to end its season.

Then again, FanDuel TV's Chandler Parsons said that if this is a bad season for Paolo Banchero, things are going to end up pretty good for him.

That is the dichotomy of Banchero's season, where he is averaging 22.3 points per game, a career-high 8.4 rebounds per game, and 5.1 assists per game while shooting a career-best 46.2 percent from the floor and a career-best 56.9 percent true shooting percentage.

His counting stats are in line with his 2024 All-Star season. His impact on winning and ability to lead a team hungry to contend are still the questions.

And Banchero faces these criticisms and pressures because everyone sees greatness in him.

Tracy McGrady is the latest former star to weigh in on Paolo Banchero's difficult season. And he knows exactly how Banchero can lead his team:

"I hope he sees this. Watch LeBron's film!"@Tmac_213 has some very strong words of advice for Paolo Banchero. 👀



"You know how hard it is when somebody is that big, that strong, and when you get them on the hip, how hard that is to guard? Ask LeBron! ... Paolo has that same… pic.twitter.com/tGZ9cYmGyA — Cousins with Vince Carter & Tracy McGrady (@VinceAndTmac) April 7, 2026

"He should be abusing anybody that is in front of him and setting the tone for his team," Tracy McGrady said on The Cousins Podcast that he hosts with Vince Carter. If you are generating those type of fouls for your team and getting the other team in foul trouble, you are making them make adjustments for you.

"You are opening everything up for everybody else. But he has to play that way. And he has the ability to do that. I don't want settling for the threes. Go inside."

McGrady said he sees another level to Banchero's game if he emphasizes his ability to hit the paint more and does not bail defenses out with jumpers, inarguably the weakest part of his game.

As Carter said, when Banchero gets downhill with the mind to get to the basket and some wind behind his sails, he can be unstoppable. Defenses certainly fear when Banchero makes quick drives to the basket before defenses can set up.

The question is has this transition already begun for Banchero and the struggles are what people focus on? How much has Banchero been getting to the rim?

Banchero is actually attacking the rim more this year

There is a healthy obsession with Paolo Banchero's shot diet.

But one thing has been true all season: Banchero has taken fewer of those inefficient mid-range jumpers. There has been an emphasis on getting to the basket more.

It is clear to see the impact when Banchero ducks his head and tries to get to the rim.

Banchero had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Wednesday's win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He went 8 for 11 overall. Only one shot came outside the paint. He made all six of his attempts in the restricted area.

"He's tough to guard," coach Jamahl Mosley said after Wednesday's win. "He's already getting downhill as much as he can. Teams do a great job of trying to plug that paint up. But he put his mind to the fact he is going to get downhill and attack the basket, whether they have shot-blocking or not. He put his head down, and he went. His ability to do that for us changed the game."

According to NBA.com's statistics, Banchero is averaging 6.5 field goal attempts per game within five feet and shooting 63.0 percent on those shots. That makes up for 40.8 percent of his total field goal attempts.

For reference, last year, Banchero took 5.8 field goal attempts per game within five feet and shot 63.8 percent. In 2024, he took 5.9 attempts per game within five feet and shot 61.9 percent.

Those accounted for 29.1 and 33.5 percent of his shots those seasons.

Banchero could get more efficient, as always. Among players averaging at least 5.0 field goal attempts per game within five feet, Banchero ranks 11th-worst in field goal percentage (notably, Franz Wagner at 60.7 percent and Desmond Bane at 59.9 percent are worse).

The efficiency arguments never leave Banchero. To be an elite player, this is a skill he must be elite at.

And Banchero must be better with turnovers, tightening his handle when he is on the perimeter -- he averages 13.8 drives per game and shoots 46.2 percent on drives according to data from Second Spectrum, up from 11.9 drives per game but on 49.8 percent shooting last year.

With Banchero's physicality, everyone sees a bull who needs more chances to get downhill. Or a player who needs to set up closer to the basket.

Be like LeBron or Giannis

The last plea that came from the two former Orlando Magic wings was to urge Paolo Banchero to watch tape of LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo to learn how to play downhill with force.

That comparison alone is revealing. Everyone believes Banchero can be an elite talent and is trying to figure out how he can get to an All-NBA level.

As the two cousins put it: When Banchero is in transition and barreling to the rim, nobody is stopping a 6-foot-10, 250-pound forward with his dexterity, footwork and touch. Banchero can be a load to deal with.

This is an area he has improved, but can clearly still improve.

He has scored 111.0 points per 100 transition possessions this year, according to data from Synergy Sports, on 4.3 transition possessions per game. Last year, Banchero was at 116.2 points per 100 transition possessions on 4.8 possessions per game.

Antetokounmpo, for comparison, scores 124.0 points per 100 transition possessions on 6.4 transition possessions per game. He was at 127.3 points per 100 transition possessions per game.

James is at 127.8 points per 100 transition possessions this season on 5.5 transition possessions per game.

He has a long way to get into that class of player and be so dominant when the defense does not get set.

But everyone sees that player within Banchero. As he finishes up his fourth season, Banchero is an elite player whom defenses are concerned about.

Part of Banchero's struggles have come from the constant double- and triple-teams sent his way, exacerbated by the Magic's poor outside shooting and spacing.

Banchero is already doing more of the good things the team and the world want to see. But there is still a lot of room he and the team must grow.