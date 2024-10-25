Ranking 3 Magic burning questions by how quickly we want them answered
By Elaine Blum
The Magic’s season opener was a success. Orlando finally beat Miami on the road behind strong performances from Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Several players have made their goals for this season clear. Winning as many games as possible and securing homecourt advantage for the playoffs is on everyone’s to-do list.
Just one game in, the Magic certainly look like they are on the right track. Even though Kentavious Caldwell-Pope did not have a great debut offensively, it seems things are falling into place for the Magic.
Their defense stifled the Heat’s offense, and the Magic took advantage of it on the other end of the floor. It was the perfect way to start the season. Now, the Magic just need to back it up with more strong performances and answer some burning questions.
3. What does Anthony Black’s sophomore season look like?
The Magic are an incredibly young team, and while everyone is still growing, some players are further along in their development than others. Some players who are still in the early stages of their development are Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva.
Howard looked great in preseason, showcasing an offensive skill set the Magic might need to fall back on every once in a while. Nevertheless, Anthony Black is the one player out of that list with the easiest path to consistent playing time this season.
For one, the Magic drafted him sixth overall in 2023. That is not a pick you want to waste by neglecting the player’s development. Secondly, Black looks the most ready to contribute on both ends of the floor. After filling in for Markelle Fultz last season when he was injured, Black has taken over his role completely.
In Miami, Black was one of the first players off the bench for Orlando, running the second unit. From the looks of it, Black has come a long way as a playmaker and appears to be in control of the game when he has the ball. On top of that, he is a great defensive prospect and has shown flashes as a 3-point shooter. He could become everything the Magic need on the perimeter.
We still have not seen much from Black at the NBA level, though. So, what will his second season look like? Will he be a consistent part of the rotation even in close games? Will he be able to establish himself as one of the team’s centerpieces for the future?