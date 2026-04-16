Pressure is on Jalen Suggs in Orlando Magic’s win-or-go-home Play-In

PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Suggs always wears his emotions on his sleeve.

Constantly optimistic and exuberant, Suggs is the team's heartbeat.

He made it clear how he felt about Orlando with an impassioned plea to fans from the podium at the Kia Center after a win over the Detroit Pistons to stick with the team. He let it be known that he would fight.

No one would ever doubt Suggs and his willingness to fight. That is what has defined him.

But after Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Suggs was notably sullen in the locker room. The seriousness of the loss and the gravity of a single elimination game against the Charlotte Hornets, upcoming on Friday, were certainly weighing on everyone to some degree.

So too was Suggs' performance.

After missing last year's playoffs with a knee injury, Suggs was eager to return to the 'Offs, as he likes to call them. It is all he talked about throughout the season preparing for this moment.

When the moment came, he scored only four points on 1-for-9 shooting, making one of his six three-pointers.

Take that with his Game 7 showing in 2024, where he scored 10 points on 2-for-13 shooting and averaged 14.7 points per game and 29.2 percent shooting in that series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and one of the Orlando Magic's key players is suddenly showing some postseason warts.

It was one of the major regrets from the Magic's loss. They did not get enough from one of their key players. From their heart and soul.

They will need so much more Friday.

"We've just got to be better, get some more timely stops, step into our shots with confidence," Suggs said in the locker room after Wednesday's loss. "[Shoot], I've got to be better. I think as a team we played solid. Hit a couple more of those, I think it's a different game. That's where I am with it. I thought everyone did a solid job. The intention was there, our energy was there. It's just stops and scores."

Suggs is the head of the snake of the Magic's defense. He is a potentially game-changing offensive player for this team with his potential to make shots and his volume from deep.

But he has been far too inconsistent. With the Magic struggling to escape the Play-In treadmill with a second straight season and now facing elimination as the home underdogs against the Hornets, all eyes will be on how Suggs responds on Friday.

With the team likely to consider major changes in the offseason one way or the other, Suggs might very well be playing to continue representing Orlando in this one game.

An up-and-down season

It is perhaps unfair to say one game can change the opinion of an entire season for a player, particularly one as critical as Jalen Suggs.

The Magic are always at their best with Suggs on the floor.

Orlando has a +5.2 net rating with Suggs on the court, the best mark among the team's rotation players. The team's 108.4 defensive rating with Suggs on the floor is 5.2 points per 100 possessions better than the team's average.

For all of his flaws, Suggs still supercharges the team's defense. In lineups with Jalen Suggs and Paolo Banchero together, the Magic have a +6.9 net rating (114.9/108.0). With Franz Wagner, the Magic have a +8.8 net rating (116.1/107.4). And with Desmond Bane, the Magic have a +6.8 net rating (113.7/107.0).

Suggs' defensive impact and prowess make him far too valuable. Even in Wednesday's game, the Magic posted a 107.8 defensive rating with Suggs on the floor, the best among the team's starters and nearly five points per 100 possessions better than the 112.4 defensive rating the team posted overall.

No one would question Suggs' defense. It has always been his offense that has been all over the place. He will still have far too many games like Wednesday night's where he shoots the team out of games.

Suggs finished his regular season averaging 13.8 points per game, the second most of his career. But he shot only 43.5 percent from the floor (also the second-best of his career) and 33.9 percent from three. It was a good season by Sugg's standards, but not enough for a team trying to contend.

On top of all of this, the Magic made Suggs the point guard. And while he averaged a career-best 5.5 assists per game. He also had 2.9 turnovers per game, the most since his rookie year.

Suggs can be all over the place. And that inconsistency can be maddening.

Nowhere is that clearer from his home/road splits.

At home, he averages 15.0 points per game and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three. On the road, he averages 12.2 points per game and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 29.9 percent from three.

It would not be shocking to see Suggs have a shooting turnaround in Friday's game. But that inconsistency has characterized everything. Especially in big games.

And that does not get into Suggs' injury history. His 57 games this year were the second-most he has played in his career as he dealt with a hip and knee injury in December.

But this has all been part of the Suggs expeience. And the Magic have to make some tough decisions to fix their roster.

Changes on the horizon

Whether everyone wants to admit it or not, everyone understands that massive changes are coming to the Orlando Magic. The coaching rumors have swirled all season.

With the team struggling to escape the Play-In, the Magic must consider making some massive changes everywhere on the roster. And another frustrating postseason performance for Suggs is only going to increase one of the bigger questions the Magic have left to answer this offseason.

Suggs is in the first year of a five-year extension that will pay him $150 million. The contract is front-loaded, so his $35 million salary this year is certainly some sticker shock.

From a basic CBA math perspective, Suggs' $32.4 million salary for the 2027 season might be the Magic's best bet to acquire something of value on the trade market.

And the Magic will have to decide Anthony Black's future this summer, too. The young guard is extension-eligible for a new deal beginning in the 2028 season. It is widely expected the Magic will retain the former sixth overall pick, sending the team deeper into the tax.

Everyone anticipates that Black's deal could make Suggs to expensive to retain, especially with both players holding down point guard spots.

It is a conversation the Magic need to have internally, at least. The team has often lacked organization and poise. Both teams that typically come from the point guard spot that Suggs currently occupies.

That puts a lot of pressure on how Suggs closes the season. It puts a lot of pressure on him to have some redemption in Friday's elimination game. He cannot have a repeat performance. He must be a reason why the Magic can win in these critical situations.